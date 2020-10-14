So far, seven people in the Oregon School District, including one student, have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the school year on Sept. 1.
The two latest positive employee tests — one at Oregon High School and one at Forest Edge Elementary School — were announced in a letter to district families on Monday, Oct. 12. Due to privacy laws, the names of the people and details of their positions have been withheld.
On Oct. 8, a student at Forest Edge tested positive for COVID-19. In a letter sent to families, the district said there were no close contacts with other students in the classroom, in the building or on the bus, and Public Health Madison and Dane County advised other students in the class did not need to quarantine.
“However, it is not certain if adults in the classroom had close contact with the student, so out of an abundance of caution, they will be quarantining for the next two weeks,” read the letter.
On Oct. 5, the district sent a letter stating that two district employees tested positive for COVID-19; one at Netherwood Knoll Elementary School and the other at the Oregon Pool. In both situations, there were no close contacts.
On Oct. 2, the district sent a letter to families stating that an employee at Forest Edge Elementary tested positive, though there were no close contacts with others. On Sept. 26, the district sent a letter to families stating that an employee at Brooklyn Elementary tested positive, though there were no close contacts with others.