In just over a month, the second semester for the Oregon School District is set to begin.
While administrators don’t yet know when county health officials will allow most students to attend in-person, they’re preparing for more, or even all, district students to be back in classes as early as Monday, Jan. 4.
Current Public Health Madison and Dane County recommendations are to have only students in grades K-2 at schools, based on COVID-19 metrics. But the administrative team is hoping to have more grades back in school for the second semester, district superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said at the Monday, Nov. 23, school board meeting.
“I feel very confident that will happen,” she said. “We’re hoping to be able to get some information very soon that gives us much more clear guidance related to when we can bring in our next phase of students.”
If more students return to the building, that could present some operational hurdles administrators need to climb first. Those include figuring out which students are returning, how their new cohort groups will be staffed and how to provide socially distanced transportation.
The district is already working on all three, Bergstrom said, noting they are significant operational requirements.
For the past few weeks, the district has actively advertised for substitute teachers and paraprofessionals to help manage classrooms, as well as nursing staff to conduct contact tracing. Bergstrom said the district “absolutely has to have a deeper substitute pool” to fill in when staff are ill or under COVID-19 quarantine, which she said has caused frequent staffing problems this year.
“It’s very difficult to find a substitute when there is a staff absence,” she said. “We would love to have more people apply for open positions.”
Next week, the district will email families of middle and high school students an instructional video to give them an idea of what the second semester would look like when phased restart students return, Bergstrom said. She said the district will offer virtual schooling the rest of the year for families who would prefer it.
“We want to refresh peoples’ memory so they have a really good memory of what school will look like and what safety measures will be in place so they can begin to select for semester 2 if they want to be in Oregon Online or phased restart,” she said.
Bergstrom said while the district wanted that information as soon as possible for planning purposes, the idea was to wait as long as possible to give families a chance to see what the latest PHMDC guidance will be on COVID-19 recommendations.
“I know that’s important to a lot of people’s selections,” she said.