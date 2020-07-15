The Oregon School District is planning to host a virtual community discussion on racism and equity from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. The community forum, “Why Talk About Racism? Addressing Equity in our Growing School Community,” originally had been scheduled for late March, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free event is a partnership between the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development and the Oregon School District. The district has been working with the Madison-based center since last summer.
For the district to be welcoming and inclusive for everyone, it needs to confront racism, superintendent Leslie Bergstrom told the Observer in an email. That means engaging the entire community and challenging the status quo, she added.
“We are hoping to have a rich discussion about the importance of discussing racism – especially as our community grows,” she wrote. “We know that our school district has a major role in this work, but it also goes beyond schools.”
Bergstrom praised the Nehemiah Center’s work in this area.
“We are honored to partner with them,” she wrote.
All who live within the Oregon School District are welcome to attend, though registration is required, according to the district website. People can register at equity.eventbrite.com.
For information, call the district at 835-4091.