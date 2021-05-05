Music educators in the Oregon School District are setting a high standard for themselves, as the district was honored this month with its third consecutive music education award from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM).
The Best Communities for Music Education designation is bestowed on districts that “demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to students,” according to an April 15 district news release. To qualify, district staff answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities and support for the music programs. Responses were reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
Although the district has won the honor the past two years, superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said the award is even more special this year, given the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty that brought.
“This highlights the dedication of our educators to ensure that we are continuing to focus on the Whole Child Emphasis, which is at the center of our district’s Five Core Values,” she said in the news release. “Our district’s music education offerings are very strong and we are honored to once again be recognized as one of the best communities for music education in the nation.”
According to the news release, research demonstrates educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children after just two years of music education. Music education has important social benefits including conflict resolution, teamwork skills, and how to give and receive constructive feedback.