Just months after the school board approved a new anti-hate speech policy that includes online activity, Oregon School District officials are investigating “racially offensive posts” and reported threats involving Oregon High School students.
On Thursday, Sept. 24, OHS principal Jim Pliner sent out an email to OHS families stating that the previous day, district officials became aware of an exchange on social media and “immediately began investigating these posts and reported them to the Oregon Police Department.”
“They investigated this situation and determined that there was no risk to school safety,” Pliner wrote.
In the email, he asked students to not add to the social media thread, which he said is “becoming increasingly disruptive to our school community.”
“We are asking all our students to hit pause and refrain from adding further exchanges to this situation, as it may complicate this matter, prolong our investigation and result in school consequences,” he wrote. “Know that we take these matters very seriously and act quickly when we receive reports. We will continue to investigate and work to determine whether any of the posts by our students violates School District policies.”
Pliner said while the district is not allowed by law to publicly share specific consequences that result from violations of policy, OSD officials are “committed to a safe and healthy learning environment for our students, and will take all appropriate action.”
On June 15, the school board unanimously approved an anti-hate speech policy separate from its harassment policy, thought to be the first in the state to do so, said district superintendent Leslie Bergstrom at the time.
The policy covers not just words, but gestures, clothes and actions of both students and staff, but is a “365-day” policy that includes actions when they are off school grounds, such as on social media. Bergstrom said district officials sought input on the document from partners such as Madison’s Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development and Percy Brown, director of equity and student achievement for the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District.
“We know the impact is social-emotional, as well as even impacting their ability to be academically successful if they don’t feel safe in a school or in a classroom,” she said at the June 15 meeting.
District legal counsel Jina Jonen said according to U.S. Supreme Court cases, there is legal precedent for the district’s policy to include off-campus activity.
“You still have free speech rights, but you don’t have the right to threaten or harass someone,” Jonen said at the June 15 meeting. “The impact inside school is very real for our staff and students.”
District communications director Erika Mundinger wrote the Observer in an email Monday that if social media happens outside of school, the law provides that the district can discipline where the conduct “endangers the property, health or safety of others at school, the conduct causes or has the potential to cause a substantial disruption to the educational environment or the conduct collides with the rights of others.” In terms of discipline, she said it would depend on the specific context and situation, examples of which are outlined in the the policy, stating that the district “reserves the right to implement any of these consequences depending on the age of the student and the severity of the behavior.”
According to district policy, those include options ranging from counseling and restorative actions to loss of privileges, suspension and expulsion.