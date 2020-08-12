Brian Busler remembers a sign of what was to come with the COVID-19 pandemic this spring, although he didn’t quite grasp it at the time.
Months later, he and other educators had learned important lessons about how virtual learning needs to be handled, giving them what they hope is enough for a successful, mostly online start to the fall school year next month.
Those include an increased emphasis on social/emotional learning, more devices like Chromebooks and more structure for students as they prepare to start the year away from their classrooms on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The sign Busler recalled was Saturday, Feb. 22, at a COVID-19 preparedness meeting between the since-retired district superintendent and his staff, and health officials from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Centers for Disease Control.
While at that point they weren’t advising a school shutdown, during the discussion, Busler said, he got the feeling the CDC physician had “more information than she was authorized to share.”
“She kept circling back to, ‘Can you run school virtually? What are your ideas about running school virtually?’” Busler told the Observer. “I didn’t give it a lot of thought at the time.”
In just a few weeks, that all changed.
With the pandemic worsening, on March 13 the district administrative team was meeting to talk about canceling school for a couple of days when the word came from Gov. Tony Evers’ office to shut down immediately, until the beginning of April. That would eventually be extended through the remainder of the school year in June, forcing schools to quickly create at-home virtual learning plans for all students.
Back in March though, Busler and most staff figured it would be a temporary closure; maybe a few weeks at the most. He said by the end of April, though, it was clear that it would be much longer.
“My optimistic view was we went through a pandemic with H1N1 back in 2009 and we planned and planned and planned, and it sort of fizzled out,” he said. “Little did we know this was not going to work out, and it just dramatically changed how we would go through the fourth quarter.
“Our curriculum was never designed to be a virtual curriculum, so we had to improvise all the way until the end of the semester.”
Adapting on the fly
On the morning of Friday, March 13, Brooklyn Elementary School principal Kerri Modjeski (now principal at Forest Edge Elementary) was taking a family who just moved to the area on a tour of the school.
They haven’t been able to return since.
Modjeski, a member of the district’s administrative team, told the Observer that in the fast-moving days before the schools shut down, it was difficult to “grasp the reality of it,” but once the change came, it was time to quickly shift gears and figure out a plan.
“From a teacher perspective, you start the process of ‘what if,’ and then ‘how would we do this?’” she said. “The best advice I shared with our team was from Dr. Busler – take your best idea, cut it in half and then cut in half again. Because the last thing we want is to overwhelm kids or families in such an uncertain time.”
One of the first things the team did was make sure there were common systems for the schools, so students were working on similar projects. From then, it was making adjustments on the go.
“A good teacher is responsive to what the kids are asking and doing, and there was some definite fine tuning within the first couple weeks in terms of how many platforms were being used and how we were communicating, because we were really building the airplane in the sky,” Modjeski said. “After a week or two, they really settled into a great routine, though,” she added. “It reminds you why you’re in this business, because who ever thought you’d be an educator without kids in front of you?”
Staying connected
District superintendent Leslie Bergstrom (then deputy superintendent) said at the time of the school closure back in March, staff initially expected it would last for a couple weeks, and were disappointed when it turned out to be the remainder of the school year. Still, she said they rose to the challenge to find inventive and creative ways to stay connected with students.
“Our teachers and staff have dedicated their careers to building strong relationships with children and educating them (and) there is nothing they love more than being with students in person,” she wrote in an email to the Observer last week.
Busler said the sudden change made for a “difficult roller coaster of emotions” with students and teachers physically separated. Nothing replaces that personal connection, he said, which is something the district has focused on improving in preparation for virtual schooling next month and into the future.
“Educators want to be with their students – interacting, teaching and experiencing the learning cycle,” he said. “The learning process is about that personal interaction, and we lost that, and it was hard on kids, hard on families.”
Modeski said it was often difficult to predict what students would do well in a virtual, versus a classroom setting, with a variety of results.
“There were some awesome examples of kids just rising to the occasion and making things happen,” she said. “I told my own eighth grader, this will be commonplace when you go to college. You’ll have to budget your time, figure out what classes to do and when and work with a deadline.”
Lessons learned
With the sudden need to have all students connected online, the district found itself relatively well-positioned, though some needs arose.
Having a ratio of 1:1 devices for grades 3-8 students was helpful, as students and teachers already use the technology, Bergstrom said.
“Things like Google Classroom and Seesaw were already up and running,” she said.
However, providing devices and access to the internet for all students proved a challenge, as the district did not have the same ratio for its K-2 or high school students. To help, the district offered several Chromebook pickup days and offered devices to help with internet connections, and last month, the district allotted funds to provide a 1:1 ratio for those grades starting this fall.
During the summer, enhancing online learning has been a popular professional development topic for teachers, Bergstrom said. With the school shifting to a virtual start on Tuesday, Sept. 8, it will soon be put to the test.
“As a learning institution, we are focused on continuous improvement, so we are incorporating lessons learned and feedback from families into our online offerings moving forward,” she said.
That includes more live online contact, new content, more consistent formats and organization and more check-ins to engage and promote learning.
Through it all, Bergstrom said district officials learned much from the experience, with a goal now to take what worked well in the spring and integrate that into a “new system of instruction” as the district prepares for a virtual opening on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
“While the emergency closure was challenging in many ways, there will certainly be learnings that will benefit us into the future,” she said.