While Oregon School District officials are planning for three different types of learning when the new school year starts Tuesday, Sept. 2 – virtual, in-person or a mix of the two – it’s clear that “normal” is still nowhere near.
“We will all need to be flexible and adaptable, because the only thing we can count on is that the fall will not look the same,” district superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said at the school board meeting Monday, July 13. “We are about learning, so a high quality education has to be what we’re offering, no matter what scenario the fall brings.”
Bergstrom, who succeeded Brian Busler as superintendent on July 1, said a district administrative steering team is meeting twice weekly to review the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic situation. She said safety and equity will be two guiding principles of any decisions, and district families will have the option of online learning, regardless of the main instruction method.
“When you’re talking about how instruction is delivered and you’re talking about safety issues, equity needs to be at the forefront,” she said. “The healthy and safety of our community is paramount, and plans will reflect national, state and local health partners, with an emphasis on the local, because Public Health Madison and Dane County are the ones supplying the data and guidance and requirements.”
Of the three potential modes of instruction to start the school year, Bergstom said fully in-person learning is “becoming something in our rear view mirror” given the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Dane County.
“The trend isn’t a positive one,” she said. “Consequently things are changing very rapidly.”
Bergstrom said district officials recognize the child care impact on parents of younger children when in-person school is canceled and said if the district determines it’s safe for only some students to return, K-4 students will be prioritized.
“It’s easier to social distance students due to smaller class sizes, and increasing in person teaching is helpful in building foundational skills,” she said. “Having all of our kids back with us safely – that’s what everybody would want, but we aren’t sure at this moment if it can be done safely.”
The option is “significantly more likely” for the fall, Bergstrom said. It is a combination of in person and online learning, where students would attend school for two days a week and attend three online. Students would be split in two groups alphabetically to allow families to attend on the same day to help with child care arrangement (with adjustments for families with different last names).
District officials are still waiting to hear guidance from the county on capacity requirements for buses and classrooms, but Bergstrom said any in-person learning would include some fairly drastic changes to how the schools would look and operate, starting with social distancing.
“If you consider six feet is a requirement … the maximum students in an average size classroom is around 15,” she said.
One possible model is creating “cohorts” of around 15 students that would remain in a classroom throughout the day — likely including lunch for younger grades — while various staff would rotate in and out as needed.
Bergstrom said particularly for grades 7-12, district officials are trying to figure ways to decrease student and staff interaction during passing times, and rerouting traffic flow and staggering the times students are in common areas like lunchrooms and lockers.
Other changes would be physical, such as Plexiglas screens in offices, hand-washing stations and bottled water-only drinking fountains. There would be daily health screenings of students and staff, who both must wear masks in the buildings and on buses, and visits to schools would be limited to essential visitors. Schools would be cleaned more often, and buses would be cleaned and disinfected after each route.
Bergstrom admitted that starting the year in full online mode is “a significant possibility,” particularly if the county’s COVID-19 numbers don’t improve.
“That’s certainly not anyone’s first choice because we would all love to have our kids with us, but the key is safety,” she said. “Students and staff deserve that as the No. 1 priority, in addition to our families, because we truly are all in this together.”
In the coming weeks, Bergstrom said the district will continue to work to get all K-2 students Chromebooks, which she said was problematic for some in the spring. She said that internet access in the district was also a work in progress, with some spots “very difficult” to get sufficient coverage.