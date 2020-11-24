The Oregon School District and Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development are sponsoring a virtual community forum on racism next week. Titled “How to Interrupt Racism,” the zoom meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The virtual forum is the second on topics of racism and equality the district has hosted this year, following an event held July 28, titled,“Why Talk About Racism? Addressing Equity in our Growing School Community.” The forum originally had been scheduled for late March, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district has been working with the Madison-based center since last summer.