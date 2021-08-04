A student washes dirt off of a small carrot as his peers organize produce at the Brooklyn Elementary School community garden on the morning of Friday, July 30, before holding a farmers market for their families.
The Oregon School District wrapped up its summer school programming last week, with 2,195 students participating in course offerings split into two sections, running July 6-16 and July 19-30.
One of the more interesting offerings in the second session was “Farm to Table,” a new course taught by Christina Lemrise. The class — comprising 17 students in grades 1-7 — met for 1 hour 45 minutes every day from July 19-30 for some hands-on learning.
And they even got to reap the harvest of their efforts.
The class started every day with a brief garden walk and checklist of jobs students could do — watering, weeding, harvesting, planting, with the goal to let students take charge in finding out what needed to be done that day, Lemrise said. Afterwards, students had a mini-lesson about a particular aspect of the garden, followed by a journaling session about what they learned and did that day.
“Students learn about where our food comes from and the work it takes to take care of a garden and give plants what they need to grow,” she wrote the Observer in an email.
Students learned a variety of farming techniques, such as how worms help in a compost pile, and built homes for them. Due to a mid-week storm, they also learned how a storm can come through and knock down sunflowers, and destroy parts of the garden.
Lemrise said students liked being the ones to take charge of the garden for two weeks.
“It is important for children to learn about planting and harvesting so that they know where our food comes from,” she said. “This class also helped students to see that you do not just plant a seed and then forget about it, (they) were able to see that plants need water, weeding, and harvesting from us to help them to keep growing and producing.”
Throughout the two weeks, students were able to sample some of the harvested fruits and vegetables from the garden as well as take some home to their families. They ended the class harvesting some of the flowers, vegetables, and herbs in the garden and putting on a mock farmers’ market for their families last week.
“I hope this class fosters a love of gardening in the students that take it,” Lemrise said. “Many of the students are already natural gardeners!”
1 of 17
Oregon School District students become summer drummers
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Will Jungers plays a xylophone outside of Oregon High School on Wednesday, July 28.
Oregon School District students become summer drummers
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Instructor Megan Wiemann plays a shaker as she guides students to wrap up a song outside of Oregon High School on Wednesday, July 28. Wiemann led students through a variety of songs and chants during the class.
Oregon School District students become summer drummers
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Rebekah Cooper alternates between clapping and drumming during a song outside of Oregon High School on Wednesday, July 28. Instructor Megan Wiemann led students through a variety of songs and chants during the class.
Oregon School District students become summer drummers
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Drew Jochmann plays the drums as he and his peers perform a Ghanan version “Eeny meeny miny mo” where instead of a tiger, it’s a spider whose legs are being pulled off, outside of Oregon High School on Wednesday, July 28. Instructor Megan Wiemann led students through a variety of songs and chants during the class.
Oregon School District students harvest, sell produce from BKE garden
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
A student cuts the remaining chives off of a plant after his classmates had cut many of them at the Brooklyn Elementary School community garden on the morning of Friday, July 30, before holding a farmers market for their families.
Oregon School District students harvest, sell produce from BKE garden
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
A student washes dirt off of a small carrot as his peers organize produce at the Brooklyn Elementary School community garden on the morning of Friday, July 30, before holding a farmers market for their families.
Oregon School District students harvest, sell produce from BKE garden
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Teacher Christina Lemrise shows a student how to make a bouquet of flowers to sell during the farmers market at the Brooklyn Elementary School park shelter on the morning of Friday, July 30, before holding a farmers market for families.
Photos: Oregon School District students become summer drummers, gardeners, inventors
The Oregon School District wrapped up its summer school programming last week. K-12 course offerings were split into two sections -- running July 6-16 and July 19-30 -- featuring standards like math and language arts, but also more unusual classes such as Camp Invention, Junior Card Sharks, drumming and gardening.
1 of 17
Oregon School District students become summer drummers
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Will Jungers plays a xylophone outside of Oregon High School on Wednesday, July 28.
Oregon School District students become summer drummers
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Adam Ferkey plays a drum outside of Oregon High School on Wednesday, July 28. Instructor Megan Wiemann led students through a variety of songs and chants during the class.
Oregon School District students become summer drummers
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Instructor Megan Wiemann plays a shaker as she guides students to wrap up a song outside of Oregon High School on Wednesday, July 28. Wiemann led students through a variety of songs and chants during the class.
Oregon School District students become summer drummers
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Rebekah Cooper alternates between clapping and drumming during a song outside of Oregon High School on Wednesday, July 28. Instructor Megan Wiemann led students through a variety of songs and chants during the class.
Oregon School District students become summer drummers
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Drew Jochmann plays the drums as he and his peers perform a Ghanan version “Eeny meeny miny mo” where instead of a tiger, it’s a spider whose legs are being pulled off, outside of Oregon High School on Wednesday, July 28. Instructor Megan Wiemann led students through a variety of songs and chants during the class.
Oregon School District students become summer drummers
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From right, Murphy Coyle and Drew Jochmann play drums outside of Oregon High School on Wednesday, July 28. Instructor Megan Wiemann led students through a variety of songs and chants during the class.
Oregon School District students harvest, sell produce from BKE garden
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
A student organizes tomatoes by their shape at the Brooklyn Elementary School park shelter on the morning of Friday, July 30, before holding a farmers market for their families.
Oregon School District students harvest, sell produce from BKE garden
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Produce is lined up by plant type along the table at the Brooklyn Elementary School park shelter on the morning of Friday, July 30, before holding a farmers market for their families.
Oregon School District students harvest, sell produce from BKE garden
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, teacher Maddie Smith shows a student how to cut chives at the Brooklyn Elementary School community garden.
Oregon School District students harvest, sell produce from BKE garden
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Students pick green beans from a row of plants at the Brooklyn Elementary School community garden on the morning of Friday, July 30, before holding a farmers market for their families.
Oregon School District students harvest, sell produce from BKE garden
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
A student-made sign listing out what produce is available at their table hangs from at the Brooklyn Elementary School park shelter.
Oregon School District students harvest, sell produce from BKE garden
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
A student cuts the remaining chives off of a plant after his classmates had cut many of them at the Brooklyn Elementary School community garden on the morning of Friday, July 30, before holding a farmers market for their families.
Oregon School District students harvest, sell produce from BKE garden
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Students cut dill off of the stems after teacher Christina Lemrise taught them how at the Brooklyn Elementary School community garden.
Oregon School District students harvest, sell produce from BKE garden
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Students organize their produce display at the Brooklyn Elementary School park shelter on the morning of Friday, July 30, before holding a farmers market for their families.
Oregon School District students harvest, sell produce from BKE garden
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
A student washes dirt off of a small carrot as his peers organize produce at the Brooklyn Elementary School community garden on the morning of Friday, July 30, before holding a farmers market for their families.
Oregon School District students harvest, sell produce from BKE garden
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Teacher Christina Lemrise shows a student how to make a bouquet of flowers to sell during the farmers market at the Brooklyn Elementary School park shelter on the morning of Friday, July 30, before holding a farmers market for families.
Oregon School District students harvest, sell produce from BKE garden
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Students cut dill off of its stems at the Brooklyn Elementary School community garden on the morning of Friday, July 30, before holding a farmers market for their families.