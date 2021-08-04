Oregon School District students harvest, sell produce from BKE garden

A student washes dirt off of a small carrot as his peers organize produce at the Brooklyn Elementary School community garden on the morning of Friday, July 30, before holding a farmers market for their families.

The Oregon School District wrapped up its summer school programming last week, with 2,195 students participating in course offerings split into two sections, running July 6-16 and July 19-30.

One of the more interesting offerings in the second session was “Farm to Table,” a new course taught by Christina Lemrise. The class — comprising 17 students in grades 1-7 — met for 1 hour 45 minutes every day from July 19-30 for some hands-on learning.

And they even got to reap the harvest of their efforts.

The class started every day with a brief garden walk and checklist of jobs students could do — watering, weeding, harvesting, planting, with the goal to let students take charge in finding out what needed to be done that day, Lemrise said. Afterwards, students had a mini-lesson about a particular aspect of the garden, followed by a journaling session about what they learned and did that day.

“Students learn about where our food comes from and the work it takes to take care of a garden and give plants what they need to grow,” she wrote the Observer in an email.

Students learned a variety of farming techniques, such as how worms help in a compost pile, and built homes for them. Due to a mid-week storm, they also learned how a storm can come through and knock down sunflowers, and destroy parts of the garden.

Lemrise said students liked being the ones to take charge of the garden for two weeks.

“It is important for children to learn about planting and harvesting so that they know where our food comes from,” she said. “This class also helped students to see that you do not just plant a seed and then forget about it, (they) were able to see that plants need water, weeding, and harvesting from us to help them to keep growing and producing.”

Throughout the two weeks, students were able to sample some of the harvested fruits and vegetables from the garden as well as take some home to their families. They ended the class harvesting some of the flowers, vegetables, and herbs in the garden and putting on a mock farmers’ market for their families last week.

“I hope this class fosters a love of gardening in the students that take it,” Lemrise said. “Many of the students are already natural gardeners!”

