For the first time since the late winter of 2020, students in the Oregon School District will attend five days of full-in person classes. Students return on Wednesday, Sept. 1, with masks mandated indoors for all students, staff and guests.
Oregon School District
Oregon students head back to the classroom
- Scott De Laruelle
-
-
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Scott De Laruelle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Obituaries
Joshua J. Schulz, age 22, of Tallahassee, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Pearl E. Wilke, age 94, of Brooklyn, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Evansville Ma…
William A. “Bill” Lange, age 85, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Four Win…