Three teams of Oregon High School students gathered around the Verona Area High School pool for a competition March 12.
But it wasn’t a swim meet – and despite its name – SeaPerch – it had nothing to do with fish.
The SeaPerch competition brings students together to test remotely operated robotic vehicles, according to the organization’s website. The robots are engineered to be used underwater.
This year was the first time that VAHS hosted the South Central Wisconsin regional SeaPerch competition, VAHS science teacher and SeaPerch advisor Hope Mikkelson told the Observer. With the help of Verona Aquatic Center Director Angie Lucas, the school welcomed 13 teams participating from five schools – Kickapoo (Viola), Hillsboro, Verona, Oregon and Sun Prairie.
The SeaPerch program guides students on how to build an underwater robot while supplying teachers with tools and training to help the students through the process, its website states.
The program is intended to help students learn about basic science and engineering concepts and tool safety in a hands-on way, according to the SeaPerch website. The program also provides team-building and problem-solving skills, its website says.
But this year was difficult for the competitors, as due to the nature of the pandemic, advisors were not able to work in-person with the teams, Mikkelson said.
While there is no teacher or staff advisor for the teams at OHS, there the teams are led by junior student Adam Mikkelson, who is the Oregon Science Club president.
There were three teams from Oregon at the competition – one freshman team and two junior teams.