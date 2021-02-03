It’s been a long, strange trip for Oregon middle and high schoolers since they left their classrooms in March 2020, thinking they’d be back in a couple weeks.
Nearly a year later, they are finally set to come back on Monday, Feb. 8 – the last of Oregon School District’s students to return to in-person learning as part of its phased restart. Students in grades K-2 returned part-time on Oct 5, and students in grades 3-6 returned Jan. 19.
While around a quarter of district students have opted to remain in virtual learning, next week marks the last step in the return to classrooms that began when schools were ordered to close by the state Department of Health Services March 13. During the summer, district officials had been planning on offering in-person school for students in grades 4K-4, but in August, a Public Health Madison and Dane County order allowed only K-2 education, based on COVID-19 data.
And while they are hoping for a smooth transition back to the classrooms, district officials know there will be some challenges to meet for students who have been out of school for nearly a year.
At a school board meeting last month, district superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said teachers have developed activities to help students meet their classmates and acclimate to in-person safety procedures throughout the building and grounds. To help get “new” ninth-graders acclimated to Oregon High School, school staff planned a tour of the building on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
“There will be a lot of PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) lessons at every level to prepare students for safety protocol expectations,” she said.
While virtual students will continue their routines, returning in-person OMS and OHS students are split in two groups, attending classes every other day in the morning, using a “flipped” teaching model. Teachers will introduce lessons virtually, and then follow up during in-person instruction.
Returning students and families will also be asked to commit to the “Panther Pledge, which includes going through a three-part symptom checklist each day, and staying home if not feeling well. Students are also asked to report any positive COVID-19 results or possible exposure that would necessitate quarantining, something virtual students are not asked to do.
On buses, students must sit one per seat on the bus and wear masks, and parents or guardians who drop students off are asked to stay in their vehicles. To help keep crowding down, students will enter through different doors.
Once in school, masks are required, and students and staff are expected to maintain six feet of physical distancing. School staff will clean frequently touched areas such as desks, tables and doorknobs throughout the day and each evening
Hand sanitizer stations are available in each classroom and throughout the building. Students will sanitize upon entering the classroom, and are encouraged to wash their hands thoroughly and frequently throughout the day.
There will be no sharing of school supplies, and students must keep their items in a backpack, as lockers will not be used. Students are asked to bring pre-filled water bottles to fill up at individual stations in the buildings, and students will not eat snacks or lunch at school.
OMS principal Shannon Anderson said staff have spent the last few weeks engaged in “significant planning around ensuring a safe return to the building,” and have been busy with tours this week for incoming seventh graders and new students. The school has also held virtual conferences for both in-person and virtual students to help with the transition, since all students’ schedules will be changing next week.
“(Staff) have been flexible, creative, and focused on providing the best education possible for all students during the pandemic,” she wrote the Observer in an email. “We are also so appreciative of the support and collaboration we have received from our families.”
OHS principal Jim Pliner said while the next phase will be “challenging and complex,” his staff are committed to success for every student.
“They want normal more than you can imagine.,” he wrote the Observer in an email. “We’ve worked extremely hard to make distance learning successful for students, and have invested a lot of energy into the planning for a return to in-person instruction.
“We’re excited to see students at OHS and are ready to take the next step toward normal.”