Students – as well as their teachers – are learning during this unprecedented time where the COVID-19 pandemic keeps students home.
And while all educators in the district have had to adapt to some extent, perhaps the biggest changes are for some of the more “hands-on” courses at the middle and high school levels. From teaching art and music to conducting science experiments, Oregon School District educators are adapting to working with kids over the internet instead of in the classroom.
District superintendent Leslie Bergstrom lauded the “flexibility and adaptability” of the entire school community to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 shutdown.
“Our teachers and staff have risen to the occasion and we are so proud of what they have been able to deliver during this difficult time,” she wrote the Observer in an email. “Staff have had to adapt to a new way of learning and students and families have had to adapt to the online learning format.”
Oregon Middle School orchestra teacher Kay Black said the first thing most people envision about band, orchestra, and vocal music courses are students making music together in class or on stage after weeks of rehearsing.
While part of that isn’t happening this semester, that doesn’t mean students aren’t advancing their education, though, Black said.
“They are continuing to learn the invaluable skills that are necessary to develop as well-rounded students of music,” she wrote the Observer in an email.
To do that, music teachers have had to come with some new strategies, said OMS band teacher Kati Seiter, particularly for small group learning, which she called “essential to music education.”
“We have found that they are even more vital virtually,” Seiter wrote the Observer in an email. “Groups are small and really allow for students to interact more with each other and the teachers. Students work on techniques specific to their instrument, music, and more, all the same as if they were in person.”
When playing as a large group, students need to be muted because of the delay, she said, but when playing alone for the teacher or other students, that’s not needed.
“We miss making music in person, but we are all making the best of it and growing as musicians,” Seiter said. “It has been something to adapt to, but we're in the groove now.”
So much so that the band is planning a virtual concert for February, with students working on adaptable music written to help during a pandemic, she said. Students will make recordings of themselves playing the music, and Oregon Performing Arts Center managing director Nate Mendl will create a virtual band. The concert will also include student narration and some individual performances.
In another part of the middle school building, eighth grade science teachers Nate Mahr, Chris Mitchell and Bill Rockwell have been teaching some "minds-on" science during the virtual start of the year.
They use real-time data collection and live and recorded demonstrations to help students make real observations. Mahr said even though students aren’t physically present in the classrooms, they are still able to learn key science concepts.
“The techniques have been effective as they allow students to collect real data and to develop their skills of data collection, analysis, data pattern recognition, and developing acceptable claims from evidence,” he wrote in an email to the Observer.
Mahr said with some of the projects that don’t require specialized equipment, students can perform some activities at home by themselves or with other students via Zoom, Facetime, or Google Meet. “For example, students were able to plan and perform a controlled experiment to determine if ice will melt more quickly in freshwater or in saltwater,” he wrote.
Oregon High School art teacher Mike Derrick said the switch to virtual learning has been a serious adjustment for his “hands-on, product-based” classes. He said while he always enjoyed using technology as an artistic tool” he never used it much to present lessons.
“In the arts the process is personalized and it's hard to transfer that virtually,” he wrote in an email to the Observer. “The thing I miss most is the one-to-one class time work, observing the critical thinking and problem solving that happens in the classroom.”
Still, Derrick has found that technology and creating video lessons has some advantages, as well, because students can go back to a video for reference as often as needed, unlike an in-person lesson.
“It really becomes a great resource, (and) will be a great option in the future, as another tool in the tool box to give the students more opportunities for learning,” he said.
With students not in the classroom, they’ve had to take more ownership and responsibility for their own learning, Derrick said, something he’s been pleasantly surprised by.
“That has been a powerful tool in virtual schooling,” he said. “I have been very impressed how the students have been communicating and taking charge of their learning. The work has been stronger than I expected under the circumstances.”
Derrick said the virtual start to the year has made him reflect on his own style of teaching after three decades.
“It has caused me to continue to evolve as a teacher,” he said. “I now look at learning targets, presentation and essential information in our curriculum differently.”