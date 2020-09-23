New Rome Corners Intermediate School principal Cyndi Olander hasn’t needed many introductions this year.
She started her new role at RCI on July 1 after serving as the associate principal at RCI for the past two years. It’s the latest step in a career at the Oregon School District that began in 2004 when she was hired as a special education teacher at Oregon High School.
Olander, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a principal certification from Edgewood College, spent 2013 as special education program support coordinator at OHS before moving on to administrative roles. She served as an administrative intern at Brooklyn and Prairie View elementary schools, as well as RCI, before being promoted to associate principal for the 2018-19 school year.
Olander said her love for education was directly related to her sixth grade social studies teacher, Mr. Michael Dean.
“He had an amazing way of making learning relevant and engaging for all of his students,” she wrote the Observer in an email. “While in school, I had so many amazing educators who always believed in me and continually worked to make learning fun.”
After college, Olander went to work at OHS. She said the district’s “whole child” emphasis and focus on equity led her to move her family here.
“I have never wanted to leave, due to our core values and our student-centered focus,” she said. “I can’t think of a better place to be an educator or student. I feel so fortunate to be part of such a strong, supportive, and vibrant school community.”
Olander said her interest in the administrative side of education stems from a variety of experiences and leaders she’s worked with over the last 15 years, some of whom through the district’s administrative internship program.
“(It) supports educators to enter and experience school leadership roles within our district, and has given me the opportunity to experience administration and develop the skills to lead RCI,” she said. “I am looking forward to examining systematic barriers that exist within education and working with our district to challenge and remove these barriers.”
Forest Edge Elementary School principal Kerri Modjeski, who worked with Olander at Brooklyn, called her a perfect fit for RCI and “one of the most caring people you will ever meet.”
“She is committed to finding solutions that work for kids, staff and families,” Modjeski wrote in an email to the Observer. “She knows kids and the unique needs of the intermediate grades and always approaches them with a keen sense of humor and a smile (and) it has been a delight to see her shine in her new role.”
District superintendent Leslie Bergstrom, who worked with Olander at OHS when Bergstrom was an associate principal, said from early on it was evident that Olander “connected with students, handled challenging situations with grace, and always kept students at the center of all decisions.”
“The characteristics I observed early in her career have only deepened with experience,” Bstergom wrote the Observer in an email. “Serving as principal of RCI is a perfect fit for her many talents.”
As building leader this year, Olander said her new role remains “grounded in doing what is best for our students,” whether it’s a virtual start or not.
“There is a very strong level of support among staff and within our district, and I am confident we are ready to welcome learners and support their needs this fall,” she said. “As we start this year virtually, our core values do not change. As a district and school, we will work to provide the best learning environment with relationships at our core.”