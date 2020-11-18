Plans change.
That’s one of the many lessons students learned during Oregon High School’s Academic and Career Planning Day on Nov. 2, that stood out more than others.
The event, one of several career and planning days planned for this school year, featured a new twist — a virtual career fair attended by 78 people from a variety of fields and professions, including Gov. Tony Evers.
Associate principal Brad Ashmore said the career fair was the highlight of the day for students, who got an unusual opportunity to hear recorded videos and stories from dozens of people working in fields they’re interested in.
“We knew that this was a unique opportunity to be able to connect with various community and area professionals to have them take the time to tell their professional story and the pathway they took to get to where they are now,” he wrote the Observer in an email. “We’ve never done it with this platform before where we could have 78 different professionals, from different fields telling our students about their career path at the same time.
“Not even close to 78, I can tell you that,” Ashmore added.
After OHS staff posted requests for contributors on social media a few weeks ago, they were pleasantly surprised to receive a response from one of Evers’ staff members.
“It just said that Gov. Evers thinks it would be a lot of fun if he could contribute to the career fair,” he said.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes also recorded a video, which was an added bonus for students, Ashmore said.
“It was really neat to have our state governor be willing to take time out of his day to help out students to plan for their future a little bit, to tell his story,” he said.
Ashmore told the Observer last week that the career fair is just one way school staff help students identify their interests and develop plans for their future, either during instructional or advisory time. He said the school’s ACP team started planning the day a month ago or so, with the aim of adapting the annual program to a virtual setting because of COVID-19.
It worked so well, Ashmore said, that the school might keep the virtual format, rather than the “Lunch and Learn” in-person sessions at the school, where students met in small groups with professionals.
“That was really tough to coordinate, because of when they’re available and students are available,” he said. “I’m not sure we would have thought about doing it this way (otherwise). This was just a really neat and very easy way, using the Flipgrid platform, to get a bunch of different peoples’ stories from all over, not just our community and Dane County.”
Ashmore said there are two more ACP sessions scheduled for later in the school year. What format they will be is depending on COVID-19 restrictions, of course.
“We want to make sure that our students know that it is important to have a plan for what is out there after graduation, but to also let them know that even the best laid plans can change,” he said.
Sophomore Abigayle Sargent said the most helpful thing she learned was that whatever a person initially plans to do after high school might not necessarily end up being their future career, and that’s okay.
“It helps to know this because I’m not set on a specific path yet,” she wrote in comments to OHS staff. “Also, even though the videos I watched didn’t exactly reflect the careers I think I want to go into, it was helpful to hear about how much variety there is in schooling scheduling and flexibility.”
Freshman Nate Modjeski said the things he learned will help him make better decisions now and to make better plans for the future.
“I learned about the path these people took to get to where they are today,” he wrote in comments for OHS staff. “I also learned about some of the things they say they should have done differently.”