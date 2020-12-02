Four students in the Oregon School Districts won state language honors for their work last month from the Wisconsin Association for Language Teachers during the 2019-20 school year.
Oregon Middle School student Peyton Schroeder and 2020 Oregon High School alumnus Myla Gustafson received the Honors in Language Study, conferred on students who have “demonstrated outstanding achievement in and commitment to their school’s language programs,” according to the WAFLT website. To be eligible, a student must be enrolled in the most advanced world language course offered at their school.
OHS freshman Alexis Soffels and OMS student Hannah Minser received the Excellence in Language Study Award, conferred on students who have “demonstrated great achievement and progress in language study and who exhibit great potential for further achievement in the language,” according to WAFLT.
For both awards, a teacher must submit a letter of recommendation and brief statement from the student nominee, including why they chose to study the language, how it will benefit them and why they enjoy studying a language.
The group chooses the students based on evidence of interest in language study both within and beyond the classroom, and a desire to continue with the language, according to WAFLT.
OMS German teacher Jolene Wochenske, who nominated Schroeder and Minser, said Schroeder “quickly set herself apart from her peers in our class” last school year, including helping a new student who was just starting the language.
“Peyton jumped at the chance to be her mentor and has been at her side ever since, helping her peer advance her own understanding.,” Wochenske wrote in the nomination.
“Peyton can be found frequently speaking German, not only in the classroom, but also in social settings and in other classrooms.”
In a letter to WAFLT, Schroeder wrote that she enjoys learning what life is like for other people in other parts of the world.
“It makes it easier to understand what is happening in our wider world and how it affects everyone,” she wrote.
OHS German teacher Jeff Dyer, who nominated Gustafson, said she was an “excellent student” in German over her four years at OHS, and used her language skills to overcome a bit of natural shyness.
“She consistently achieved at a high level and was an active participant,” he wrote in an email to the Observer. “What particularly impressed me was how she pushed herself to participate in not only social activities like German Club, but especially to take a chance and travel to Germany with the exchange.”
In nominating Soffels, Dyer wrote that she “demonstrated a love for and a strong desire to learn German from day one.”
“Her active participation in class and her enthusiasm for German Club activities is contagious and brings joy to my job as an educator!” he said.
Of Minser, Wochenske wrote she’s eager to help other students in the class, and volunteers to serve as interpreter whenever a non-German speaking guest visits. She used those during principal Shannon Anderson’s formal observation last school year.
“I’m so grateful that she jumped at the chance to use her skills and knowledge actively,” Wochenske wote. “Hannah sat directly next to her and offered her services throughout the entire class (so Anderson) knew what was happening and why it was happening. Hannah interpreted my words with finesse and accuracy.”