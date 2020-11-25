As a middle schooler, Travis Koch wanted to go to college and become a history teacher, despite his dyslexia.
You’re not going to college,” his school counselor told him. “Think of something else.”
It turns out he did both things.
The Oregon High School special education case manager was honored earlier this year by the University of Wisconsin Platteville School of Education with an Influential Educator Award. He was nominated by a former student, which is awarded to high school teachers who were influential in that student’s decision to pursue a career in education. He received the award in June.
Koch, a Ripon native, was identified for his “dedication to teaching, enthusiasm for his career, and caring relationships with students,” according to a news release from UW-Platteville.
“You were chosen for this award because of your dedication to your teaching, your enthusiasm for your career, and your caring, respectful relationship with your students,” the release read. “We are pleased that you have been selected and want to show our appreciation to you for your influence. We are indebted to teachers like you.”
Koch, who went on to get a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, said he was first labeled with a “student with a learning disability” in the third grade.
He said even before that, he “wasn’t a huge fan of school but getting that label made it worse,” but being pulled from classes or placed in special education classes was common through middle school.
“It really made me hate school,” Koch wrote the Observer in an email
Things took a turn for the better in high school, though, as he was active with sports. Still, his dyslexia interfered with the regular schedule there, too.
“I had to hide from my friends and peers that I had a special ed study hall,” he said. “I remember going into that class late everyday and leaving early to avoid being spotted.”
And when Koch had another conversation about his plans after graduation — his new case manager’s response was “completely different” than the previous one’s.
“She helped me create a plan to get there,” he said. “This is the main reason I’m a special education case manager. I really wanted to help kids who struggled or hated school as much as I did, and be a positive voice in their lives like my case manager was for me.”
Koch said the student who nominated him also shared some of the struggles he had growing up, and he shared his experiences with them, and that they “could achieve what they wanted,” including attending college like he did.
“I didn’t realize my words meant that much to (students),” he said. “Words are powerful and we don’t always realize the effects they can have on people.”
Koch is in his seventh year in the district; the fifth consecutive after also working in the Stoughton Area School District. Previously, he was a career development specialist at the Milwaukee Job Corps Center and a special education case manager at Paint Branch Elementary in College Park, Maryland.
Oregon High School principal Jim Pliner said Koch “builds strong relationships with students and is committed to helping them find their pathway beyond OHS.”
“He has a disarming authenticity that helps him engage with school averse learners,” Pliner wrote the Observer in an email. “He understands that some learners hide behind walls that must come down in order for them to make progress.
“That happens when you can establish a trusting relationship,” Pliner added. “He’s good at that.”