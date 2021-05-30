Oregon High School math teacher Dave Ebert is one of six Wisconsin educators named finalists for the 2021 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor announced the finalists last month for the award, considered the highest honor given by the U.S. government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teachers, according to a Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction news release.
A 2013 Kohl Fellowship Award recipient, Ebert is a former member of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics Board of Directors and past President of the Wisconsin Mathematics Council. In 2017, he was honored by the Wisconsin Mathematics Council as a Distinguished Math Educator, the same year the OHS Math Team he coached won the state championship.
Oregon High School principal Jim Pliner said Ebert “connects with students on an authentic level.”
“His students recognize his passion for mathematics and his commitment to their learning,” Pliner wrote in an email to the Observer. “The net effect is a classroom culture that is driven by learning.”
In his letter of recommendation for the award, Pliner wrote that Ebert is a “difference maker for students, regardless of their prior experiences with math.”
“He has the ability to engage the minds and hearts of his learners,” Pliner wrote. “They engage with math with new found understanding and respect for the beauty of the discipline.
“In my 31 years of experience within public education I can confidently say that Dave Ebert is among the finest educators with whom I’ve had the privilege to serve.”
The award, presented annually since 1983, recognizes K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teachers from across the nation. The teachers were nominated for their pedagogical and content knowledge, and for leadership in their field, according to the news release.
“The six Wisconsin teachers named finalists for this honor have sparked a love of learning in their students and have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to their students’ academic success,” she said. “I congratulate the finalists on this special achievement, and I applaud them for making a lifelong difference in the lives of their students.”
The other finalists are: Julia Henshaw, eighth grade mathematics teacher in Kimberly; Kevin Kiel, eighth grade science teacher in Manitowoc; Kristin Michalski, physics, physical science, and engineering teacher in East Troy; Erin Schroeder, mathematics teacher in Waunakee and Amy Zientek, physics, biology in Brookfield.
Applications from Wisconsin’s finalists will be judged at the national level by a committee organized by the National Science Foundation, which administers PAEMST on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. One awardee in mathematics and one awardee in science will receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation and professional development opportunities, along with being honored at an award ceremony in Washington D.C.