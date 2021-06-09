The 2020-21 school year has been anything but routine for the Oregon High School Class of 2021, so perhaps it’s fitting that the end will have a bit of a twist.
For the first time in five years — weather permitting — the school will hold commencement ceremonies outside, to help social distancing protocols. The ceremony will be held at Panther Stadium, with around 300 graduating students able to bring four guests each to spread out along the field and stands. Masks and social distancing of six feet between non-household groups will be required.
In the event of inclement weather, the school will hold two ceremonies indoors, with students able to bring only two guests each. District officials plan to make that decision by Saturday, May 12.