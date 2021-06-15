The Oregon High School class of 2021 graduated Sunday, June 13, during a commencement ceremony held in the school football stadium.

Hundreds gathered on a hot afternoon to watch the former high school students accept their diplomas and start a new chapter of their lives. They were able to do so in person this year, unlike 2020.

Before that, students and faculty delivered speeches and presented poems congratulating the graduates, and the high school choir performed "Bridge Over Troubled Water" originally by Simon & Garfunkel.

Email Emilie Heidemann at emilie.heidemann@wcinet.com or follow her on Twitter at @HeidemannEmilie. 

Tags

Emilie Heidemann joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the community and business editor for four publications, as well as a quarterly magazine. Emilie covers the Village of Oregon and Fitchburg community beat.