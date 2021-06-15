The Oregon High School class of 2021 graduated Sunday, June 13, during a commencement ceremony held in the school football stadium.
Hundreds gathered on a hot afternoon to watch the former high school students accept their diplomas and start a new chapter of their lives. They were able to do so in person this year, unlike 2020.
Before that, students and faculty delivered speeches and presented poems congratulating the graduates, and the high school choir performed "Bridge Over Troubled Water" originally by Simon & Garfunkel.