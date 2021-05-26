With some funds left to spend for the upcoming 2021-22 school year, the Oregon School Board has opted for some upgrades at the high school and new elementary school.
At its Monday, May 24 meeting the board unanimously approved using up to $375,000 in unexpended funds to finish space for a new blended learning lab at the northeast side of Oregon High School. Any remaining funds would go toward the Werth Woods and the Environmental Center planned at Forest Edge Elementary School, which will get nearly $40,000 in safety improvements this year.
When completed, the lab would serve as a place for students receiving online instruction to access resources, provide a place to study, engage in their online course material and get individual questions answered. The design by Bray Architects features two rooms with desks, whiteboards and flexible stools, along with a smaller conference room and staff workspace.
The $375,000 is a conservative estimate, according to notes for the board, and the goal is to complete the project before the beginning of the school year, although a state review backlog might push that timeframe back.
Board president Krista Flanagan said before the pandemic, about half of the high school students were already in some form of blended learning, which makes expansion of the area a priority.
“That’s only going to grow as we’ve gone through this pandemic and students are more used to blended learning,” she said.
Board member Troy Pankratz called the upgrades a “first step in what’s going to be many more” for the new area.
“I’m really excited about the blended learning lab buildout,” he said. “We’ve got some flexibility.”
The board also approved $39,500 in safety improvements at Werth Woods, around 20 acres of woods next to Forest Edge Elementary School the district purchased last July for $450,000 from the 2016 referendum budget. The district has designated the area a school forest, and plans to build an educational center there for outdoor learning.
The funding comes from a $12,000 donation from Steve and Patti Zach, $7,500 from the granting of the easement extension at Oregon Middle School to ATC and $20,000 in farmland rental at the Donaldson property.
Improve plans include demolition and removal of old mink buildings, a farm building and paintball areas. Any remaining funds will be deposited into a fund for future improvements at Werth Woods.