In a year made difficult due to social distancing and pandemic protocols, Oregon High School art students kept their eyes on the canvas, so to speak.
Panther artists once again made a top showing at the “Badger Challenge Art Show,” featuring third out of 14 schools from the Badger north and south conferences.
Junior Esperanza Ortega took first in Water-Based Painting and senior Lauren Stoneman took the top spot in Acrylic-Oil Based Painting. Seniors Ethan McKirdy and Hailey Pucillo took second and third, respectively, in the Animation/Time-Based Video category. Pucillo also scored a second place in the Digital Art category.
Other members of the Oregon School District Art Team were seniors Kenzie Swangstu (painting), Kennedy Steele (painting) and juniors Vada Freed (drawing), Bret Reif (adaptive arts), Destiny Keezy (photography).
Each school sends 10 representatives to compete in a variety of categories, judged by a juried panel of professional artists and art educators. Individual winners are deemed All-Conference Artist and team points were then tallied to crown a conference champion.
OHS art teacher Heidi Coutre’ said the students’ high quality of work was impressive, “especially in a year where instruction relied on the individual students’ personalized learning aspirations.”
“It shows how strong the art program here in Oregon is from the elementary schools through high school to be able to produce such quality work in an unprecedented school environment,” she wrote in an email to the Observer. “The students really get a wonderful foundation and opportunity to develop their passion for art as well as cultivate their critical thinking and problem solving skills at every level.”