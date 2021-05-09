Oregon High School students participated in the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Competition, which wrapped up judging this month, with several winning honors.
Freshman Eris Resendez earned a first place score for grades 7-9 with her painting of a black duck, while other high school students took five of nine top place finishes in the grades 9-12.
Senior Lauren Stoneman and juniors Esperanza Ortega and Remi Cooper received second-place scores, with seniors Tessa Schoenecher and Autumn “Rosie” Rippl receiving third-place scores. Senior Annika Baumgart, juniors Avery Berens-VanHeest, Tatyana Klahn and Evan Burmeister and sophomore Juliana Rubio earned Honorable Mentions.
Students were also encouraged to include a Conservation Message to compete in a writing contest, and Baumgart’s was chosen to advance to the national level. Her message reads, “The lack of conservation of wildlife is a part of a larger climate crisis. Preserving these unique habitats and species is essential for keeping the beauty and diversity of the world.”
High school art teacher Michael Derrick said the competition is an annual opportunity for students to learn about waterfowl, wetlands conservation and compete in art with others from around the country.
Students submit visual term papers about what they have learned in the classroom and outdoors as an expression of art. The pieces are judged in four age groups at Necedah National Wildlife Refuge annually as they host the Wisconsin Junior Duck Stamp Contest. The state contest sends one “Best of Show” artwork piece on to the national contest, with “Federal Best of Show” becoming that year’s Federal Junior Duck Stamp.
Junior Duck Stamp sales recycle 100% of monies raised back into conservation education around the United States, Derrick said.
“By purchasing one or both your direct contribution helps waterfowl conservation and education for current and future generations,” he wrote the Observer in an email. People can see the award winning art from this year’s contest on Necedah National Wildlife Reserve’s Facebook page.