The Oregon school board approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Oregon Education Association on contracts for the 2020-21 school year at its Monday, Dec. 14, meeting.
District legal counsel Jina Jonen said the district is providing the maximum increase in base wages as certified by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission – 1.81% this year. With the district’s four-tiered teacher compensation structure, she said the total of base wage increase plus movement through the schedule is around 4% for educators.
Jonen said for this year, the district added $500 added to green and orange level, and $1,500 to the blue level. Educator/salary levels are: Green ($45,000-$49,000), Orange ($52,000-$56,000), Blue ($64,000-$68,000) and Purple (lead educator - $71,000-$75,000). Purple level, or “lead educators” and a small group of teachers not in the compensation program will receive a 2% stipend.
“We did that additional money on the blue level because that is where most of our teachers are, and we need to be competitive with other Dane County districts and districts around Wisconsin,” Jonen said. “We are all competing for the same group of teachers.”
Jonen, who handles human resources for the district, “we would be lost” had the 2016 teacher compensation referendum not passed.
“This has been absolutely critical, not only in retaining our excellent teachers, but recruiting them as well,” she said. “There is a significant teacher shortage statewide, and this has helped us stay competitive with area districts, particularly those who are a similar size to us. Most years we do not lose any teachers to any Dane County schools.”