With the spread of COVID-19 around Dane County continuing to accelerate, it would hardly seem the time to be optimistic about bringing more students back to school.
Yet that was the message at the Oregon School District board meeting Monday, Nov. 9, where superintendent Leslie Bergstrom provided some bad news on rising COVID cases, but also some hope that a return to classes might be sooner than later – with a suggestion county guidelines might change.
The 14-day county average of positive COVID-19 cases – a main metric for Public Health Madison and Dane County – continues to rise, she said, up to 277 as of Nov. 6. To bring students in grades 3-5 back to school, that number must be 39 or fewer for four straight weeks; 19 or fewer for grades 6-12.
The news isn’t any better closer to home, where according to county data, Brooklyn is now second in number of cases per 10,000 people.
“When you look at numbers like that, of course you would ask yourself, ‘Then why in the world is K-2 still in person?’” Bergstrom said.
The answer, she said, is a continued response from PHMDC that “indicates very good news for phasing in other grades.”
“With K-2 open in several districts, we’re not seeing the transmission coming from that environment,” Bergstrom said. “There is emerging science related to transmission, and Public Health does plan to update guidelines, including guidelines for schools, so that is an exciting update.
“That’s very encouraging when you’re thinking about extending in-person instruction to other grades.”
Still, until the COVID-19 curve starts to flatten, getting more kids back to school will remain a challenge, Bergstrom said.
“We would be much more likely to have a change in metics from public health after we have reached some period of stabilization, but the trajectory is significant,” she said. “What we can do right now is proactively prepare and we are.”
From talking with PHMDC staff, Bergstrom said it’s clear that when additional students do return to schools, that will require more staff for the school district, and the district is now recruiting and hiring substitute teachers and paraprofessionals to fill in when teachers are sick or in quarantine.
Bergstrom said since Sept. 1, around 70 staff members have had to quarantine, including an undisclosed number of positive cases, and 13 students who attended in-person classes have tested positive.
“Many are able to teach from home when quarantined, but we would need an adult in the classroom for supervision,” she said. “We’re getting as creative as possible with the utilization of the adults in our buildings already, and we plan to have more on staff to help us as we phase in more grades.”