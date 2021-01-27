It’s not even a year old and already Forest Edge Elementary School is building a nice resume.
The school was one of 11 honored this month as a “Renewable Energy Champion” by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA).
A mix of elementary, middle, high schools and technical colleges received up to $20,000 in matching grants from the group’s Solar on Schools initiative for solar-related projects. The nonprofit educational organization started in 1990 to promote renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable living through education and demonstration, according to a Jan. 14 news release.
Forest Edge, located in the growing Terravessa development in the northern part of the Oregon School District, opened in August as the first “net zero” school in Wisconsin, meaning it produces at least as much energy as it uses (around 800,000 kilowatts per year).
The school features an extensive solar installation to achieve this, as well as energy-saving measures like geothermal wells and “smart glass” to reduce heat. It is completely powered with electricity, as it uses no natural gas.
Solar on Schools Initiative project manager Amanda Schienebeck said in the news release solar installations like Forest Edge’s are high-impact, high-visibility projects that “bring the community together to collectively learn about the process and benefits of going solar.” She said schools can offset energy costs that can be reinvested into programming, and expose students to careers in a growing industry by incorporating live solar energy tracking into STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) curriculum.
To do that, Forest Edge features a viewing area where students can see the rooftop solar photovoltaic system, as well as an energy dashboard that showcases the school’s sustainability features and reports ongoing energy performance in relation to the net zero energy target. In other areas, students can learn about geothermal heating and cooling systems.
Forest Edge principal Kerri Modjeski said the most exciting thing about the award is how “real learning is taking place the minute the kids enter the building.”
The school recently added graphics for students to learn about energy use, consumption and how forces of nature can produce energy.
“This, tied together, with our recent award, makes both staff and students excited to be part of this learning community,” she wrote the Observer in an email.
District communications director Erika Mundinger said the timing of the new school’s construction in 2019-20 and “building from the ground up” offered a rare opportunity to take advantage of the latest technologies.
Business manager Andy Weiland said all the “green” features there are the product of district officials’ learning over the years about sustainable building, which started with a few years ago with an energy monitor at Oregon Middle School.
“The staff still uses it to show students how much power it takes to operate a school,” he wrote in an email to the Observer.
The district recently added two solar panels at OMS to charge batteries for student cell phones, as well as a rooftop photovoltaic solar system, followed by a larger system at Brooklyn Elementary School and larger one at Oregon High School. The district also added geothermal wells and heat pumps at OMS and OHS to increase efficiency for the new additions and learn more about the technology.
Weiland said district officials are “extremely proud” of the new learning environment at Forest Edge,” which welcomed back many students in grades 3-6 last week.
“We have tried to make the building part of the learning process by showcasing the types of energy around our natural environment (and) we are also working to share the performance of the building with the students and community in an engaging way,” he wrote.