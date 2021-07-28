With a predicted growth spurt not happening as fast as anticipated, Oregon School District officials may postpone the timeline for building a new middle school.
At the July 12 school board meeting, M.D. Roffers Consulting assistant planner Nick Johnson said the group has significantly modified its 2017 growth predictions. Roffers had projected 1,923 new resident students by 2030 – mostly from new growth in Fitchburg – but have now lowered that estimate to 840.
It’s a notable difference in what had previously been expected. And it likely means a timeline change in the district’s two-part plan for dealing with the growth, although how much is still unclear.
As recently as last fall, district officials had talked about possibly going to referendum in 2022 or 2024, but now Roffers is advising to start the planning process for the new middle school between 2025-30.
Capacity for resident district students is adequate through 2025, Johnson said, though he expected capacity issues to emerge at Forest Edge by 2030 which would “become a problem” by 2035.
If the district builds the new middle school as planned, Johnson said, there will be enough space for all students residing in the district through 2035. If not, Rome Corners Intermediate School (grades 4-5) and Oregon Middle School (grades 7-8) are predicted to be over its lower limit capacity by 2035.
District communications director Erika Mundinger said actual future enrollment will dictate the precise timing of a referendum for a new middle school.
“I’m not sure we can say an exact year right now,” she wrote in an email to the Observer Tuesday.
Phase 1 of the district’s plan to reduce overcrowded schools was completed with a successful $47 million referendum in November 2018, which funded the land purchase and construction of an elementary school in Fitchburg’s fast-growing Terravessa development.
As Forest Edge Elementary opened last summer, district officials talked about planning for Phase 2, which would include another referendum to pay for the construction and maintenance of a new middle school to house the growing elementary-age students in the new developments. The school would be built on 107 acres of currently vacant farm fields off County Hwy. MM in the City of Fitchburg just outside of the Village of Oregon that the district purchased the land as part of the 2018 referendum. The school itself is expected to take up around 30 acres, with the rest set aside for other needs.
Phase 2 – which would commence with the opening of the new middle school – would require some reshuffling of students and staff throughout the district, converting all elementary schools to K-5 and leaving the district with two grade 6-8 middle schools.
The plan would add a second middle school, grades 6-8, on the northern part of the Village of Oregon to serve the north half of the district, and the current grades 7-8 middle school would add a sixth grade class. Rome Corners Intermediate School – currently housing grades 5-6 – would transition to a K-5 elementary school.
Forest Edge Elementary would go from K-6 to K-5, while Brooklyn, Netherwood Knoll and Prairie View elementary schools would all go from K-4 to K-5.