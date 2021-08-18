{child_kicker}Oregon School District{/child_kicker}
Forest Edge Elementary School was designed with plenty of innovative features that feature the building’s natural setting and “Net Zero” design, meaning it produces more energy than it consumes. The natural setting of the school — which has its own school forest — lends to an emphasis on a connection to the outdoors.
Third-grade teacher Bridget Finnel said the first time she toured the school she was “blown away by the amount of natural light in every corner of the building.” She said one of her favorite moments last year was the first time she and her class saw deer running along the hill outside of our classroom window.
“The wonder and joy it brought to the kids was priceless,” she wrote the Observer in an email.
Library media specialist Jennie Zuk said her favorite place in the library is the large cantilevered window facing the woods, where there’s plenty of action to watch.
“The designers called it The Nest, and for good reason,” she wrote in an email to the Observer. “We have a family of five deer, a pair of cranes, many squirrels and birds, and even a coyote or two that make regular appearances out there.”
Principal Kerri Modjeski said one of the things that kept kids “mystified” in the new building last school year were the self shading windows.
“They’re based on the heat of the day,” she said. “It helps to keep the building in the right temperature zone. Right now those are dark because the sun is out, and on cloudy days they’re not.”
Former FES sixth-grader Molly Hoppe said the library was her favorite spot because “you could sit and look at all the trees and the forest behind it while you read.”
“I really liked building the pollinator garden with my classmates and painting the stones for the border,” she wrote the Observer in an email.
FES sixth-grader Gracie Mack said her favorite parts of the school are the outdoor learning spaces. “During summer school, we worked on building garden beds for the garden courtyard,” she wrote the Observer in an email.
When students return next month, they’ll see a few new things around the school, too. The school has added several video monitors in larger areas where students can see how the building uses energy, Modjeski said.
“It will help kids understand how what we do and what nature does impacts how our geothermal systems work,” Modjeski said. “Each team area has a different venue for learning about different types of energy, I’m really excited about getting that going now when we can get kids out and about and be able to move more freely around the building and have those experiences, where we were in really tight cohorts before.”