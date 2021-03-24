What started last fall as a single community concert quickly became a three-part series, with more than 100 area musicians participating.
The “Make Music Oregon” project is scheduled for broadcast by OCA Media at 6:30 p.m. on three consecutive Wednesdays, starting March 31, with parts two and three set for April 7 and 14. The shows will feature students, alumni and community members who teamed up with Oregon School District music teachers to present the concerts as part of “Music in Our Schools Month in March.”
Oregon High School music teacher and Madison Symphony Orchestra violinist Laura Burns said the project “basically came out of the pandemic,” with music educators trying to figure out how to connect with the area’s music community. They have been working on the project since October with the Oregon Performing Arts Center and OCA Media, reaching out to community members through the Oregon Community Band, Academy of Sound and the Verona Area Community Orchestra, which has members from Oregon.
“Music educators reached out to students, I reached out to alumni from the high school, especially the ones who are majoring in music,” she told the Observer last week. “It was a way to reconnect with those students, and also bring everyone in the community together.
“We didn’t know what to expect, but we had an overwhelming response, so now it‘s a community concert series.”
Each concert is between 80-90 minutes long and features beginners to professionals of all ages playing music in different genres and instrumentation. Some segments were professionally recorded, but most are from people sending in their own videos, which were left unedited.
“We wanted people to have their creativity expressed,” Burns said. “We said, ‘hey, go ahead and make music together in your homes, and submit these videos. All of the videos have their own stories with them, it’s almost like a musical time capsule of the last nine months.”
She said one of her favorites is a beginning fourth grade violin student who gets her toddler brother to play percussion on a pot.
“When you do something new, you have no idea what to expect, and you reach out to people that you don’t know if you’ll get a response,” Burns said. “What this told us is that people in this community love making music, and they want to share. And that’s exactly what they did.
“It’s wonderful, it exceeded my expectations.”
People can watch on OCA Media, available on Spectrum Cable channels 983 or 984 and TDS channels 1019 or 1020, as well as the OCA Media Facebook live feed. Once each concert is aired, it will be uploaded to the OCA YouTube channel. The Oregon PAC website will also have links to the performances.
“It’s not only the performers but it’s what’s happening around them, which makes this project very interesting,” Burns said. “There’s someone playing and their dog is behind them. It’s like a glimpse into our lives that a concert hall doesnt do. We didn’t really focus on that, it was one of these wonderful things you notice afterwards.”
Hitting some classical notes
OHS sophomore Charles Kritsch performed Carl Stamitz’s Viola Concerto in D Major, a piece he’s been working on for about six months. He said a lot of work has to go into classical notation, so “practice was one of the most consistent activities in my daily life through the summer and fall of 2020.” Kritsch credited fellow students Melanie de Jesusa and Micah Behr, who accompanies on piano in the video, and OHS teachers Laura Burns and Michelle Kaebsich as being instrumental in helping him prepare for performing the piece.
“Music is extremely impactful for all and it’s great to be a part of Make Music Oregon,” he wrote the Hub in an email last week.
Fourth grade violinist Maya Ducett and her grandfather (and guitarist) Bill Ducett teamed up on Ludwig van Beethoven’s famous “Ode to Joy” for the concert. She said she decided on the piece because it was easily recognizable, and asked grandpa to play along to make it more fun and exciting.
“We had to figure out how to make it work for both of us, so we did a little research on the internet to also find a guitar version of the song,” she wrote the Observer in an email. “It was a really good experience and I had a lot of fun doing it.”
For his part, grandpa had a good time, too.
“We had started playing her songs together a little bit, but we did have to do some research to find a version of Ode to Joy, but once we found it we practiced and practiced to make it better,” he wrote the Observer in an email. “I wouldn’t have imagined that I would be playing with my 9 year old granddaughter on her violin. I was thankful to have this opportunity to do it.”