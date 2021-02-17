March is well known around these parts for basketball tournaments, but in the Oregon School District., it’s also a month to celebrate music.
District music teachers are teaming up with students, families, alumni and area residents to present a “Music in Our Schools Month” virtual community concert. OCA media will broadcast the concert next month by OCA Media, with a date to be determined in early March.
OHS music teacher Laura Burns said the group has been working on the project since October with the Oregon Performing Arts Center and OCA Media.
“Since music is a life-long endeavor that begins when we are children, we wanted to partner with the greater Oregon community to make it a concert that celebrates life-long music making,” she wrote in an email to the Observer last week.
She said the group reached out to community members through the Oregon Community Band, Academy of Sound and also the Verona Area Community Orchestra, which has many members from Oregon.
Participants have been sharing recordings by uploading it to Google Drive and sharing it with PAC director Nate Mendl. The deadline for people to submit recordings is Sunday, Feb. 28.
For more information, email pac.director@oregonsd.net or visit oregonperformingartscenter.com.