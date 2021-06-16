What was your path to the Oregon School District and why did you decide to come here?
I have spent 36 years at Brooklyn Elementary. Seven of those years were attending the school and the other 29 years working at Brooklyn. My mother, Lee Meyer, was the Lead Administrative Assistant before me (she worked at the school for 30 years) and I have many fond memories of coming into school with her during the summer and checking in school supplies. My first five years, I worked as a Special Education Assistant and then became the Lead Administrative Assistant.
What has this last year been like for you as an educator during the COVID-19 pandemic?
This year has been challenging for everyone. There have been constant changes and doing what is best to keep everyone safe. The amazing thing to watch happen is how everyone in this district pitched in and worked together to make it the best it could be.
What will you miss the most/least about your job?
I will miss the connections I have with the staff and students at BKE. I definitely have a lot of lifelong friends that I still intend to see.
Why are you retiring now, and what are your future plans?
It feels like it is the right time to retire for me. I thought about retiring before, but I guess I just was not really ready to move on until now. I plan on spending more time with my friends and family and doing a little traveling. I like to garden and will work harder at that and pick up some crafts that I have neglected (especially beading and making jewelry).