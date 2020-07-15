Bruce Carl got a big thank you for his five decades of service to the Oregon School District and community — and something else.
Retiring district superintendent Brian Busler presented Carl with his official OHS diploma earlier this month. Busler said the idea came up after a conversation about high school diplomas and the GED that Carl received while serving in the U.S. military.
“This makes him eligible for a high school diploma, and we decided to have a short graduation ceremony to officially honor Bruce with an Oregon High School diploma,” Busler wrote in an email to the Observer.
Carl is a long-time Oregon resident who celebrated his 50th year as an Oregon School District bus driver before retiring this past year.
“His kind and helpful approach to interacting with students has always been appreciated by families, students, and our district,” Busler wrote.