When Steve Zach started on the Oregon School Board, it was a whole other millennium.
First elected in 1999, Oregon High School graduate Zach confirmed last week that he would not seek another term on the board he’s led for the past four years.
"At some point, you understand that it's time to move on and let someone else shape the future of the district,” he wrote the Observer in an email. “Now is that time. We've got a terrific board and administration in place to carry the district forward."
After serving on various committees and holding various positions, Zach was first elected as board president by his peers in 2016, defeating Charles Uphoff. When he was re-elected for a fourth straight time in April, he said it would be his last year with the group, after serving as president a bit longer than he originally thought.
“I actually wanted to step down three years ago, but we were approaching an important referendum and school construction project, the impending retirement of Dr. Busler, and the hiring and on-boarding of his successor,” he wrote. “I thought my experience would be important during that time, so I agreed to run again."
But perhaps most important for Zach was spending more time with his wife, Patty, after spending countless hours at board meetings and obligations.
"Being on the board was not just a time commitment for me,” he wrote. “I owe my wife some pay back for the 22 years worth of every second and fourth Mondays, meetings in-between, and restless nights when I couldn't fall asleep because of district-related issues.”
Long-time district superintendent Brian Busler, who retired in June, said Zach “knew the true north of public education is serving all students” and that his vision and leadership will be missed. He singled out the successful 2016 teacher compensation referendum as an example.
“(That) plan placed the OSD years ahead of others,” Busler wrote the Observer in an email Monday. “Steve is brilliant and he loved serving students, staff and his hometown community. His vision led to numerous school improvements.”
The state primary election is scheduled for Feb. 16, 2021, with the general election set for April 6.
Zach is one of three board members who represent Area I, which encompasses the Village of Oregon. The other board seat open for election is held by Troy Pankratz, who is seeking re-election in Area II, which comprises the towns of Rutland, Montrose, Oregon, Brooklyn and Union, as well as the Village of Brooklyn.