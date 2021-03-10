When Gov. Tony Evers announced the closings of all state schools in a Friday, March 13 news release, the date certainly turned out to be inauspicious.
What started out as an extended spring break of sorts soon turned into an unrelenting saga, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect health orders to bring life back to “normal.”
And nowhere did the pandemic show its effects more than in schools, which grappled all year with changing health rules and guidance, all while trying to keep students both safe and learning. Looking back a year later, events unfolded quickly.
After several weeks of updates from Public Health Madison and Dane County Health, Oregon School District officials first brought up COVID-19 with families in a March 2 letter. Only one person in Wisconsin had tested positive for the virus at that point, and health officials were not yet recommending schools require students or staff wear masks or gloves, cancel large gatherings or classes.
Less than two weeks later, with the pandemic quickly worsening, the district administrative team was meeting March 13 to talk about canceling school for a couple of days when the word came from Evers’ office to shut down immediately. The order was initially set to end on April 6, but was later extended to the end of the school year.
District superintendent Leslie Bergstrom recalls school administrators gathering — in a socially distanced manner — on the morning of Sunday, March 15, at the Netherwood Knoll Elementary School gymnasium to figure out what to do next.
“It feels like a long time since (then), it’s hard to even remember the last few moments of normalcy,” she told the Observer last week. “When the closing happened, that’s something all of us will remember for the rest of our lives, it was very impactful.
“No one ever imagined a year ago our kids would go to school with masks on their faces,” Bergstrom added.
In the meantime, Bergstrom said school officials had to focus on immediate problems at hand.
“I(It’s) how to ensure that not only education continues, even if the doors of the physical buildings were closed, but how do vital services such as meals continue?” she said. “That’s very important to a lot of families.”
The biggest challenge there, Bergstrom said, was keeping up with rapidly changing health information.
“Sometimes a public health order would come out and it would be in effect within a couple of days and require significant adjustments to make sure we were maintaining protocols that aligned to the emerging science,” she said. “The more we learn about the virus, the more adjustments are made.”
For Forest Edge Elementary School principal Kerri Modjeski, who has guided the school through an unusual inaugural year, the biggest adjustment has been changes in modes of instruction. She credited staff for updating their plans and transforming their work spaces to respond to the changing needs of students.
“Whether online, in person, cohorts, or live streaming, we have continually reconfigured how we serve kids based on the current state of affairs,” she wrote the Observer in an email. “This year has really opened our eyes to being creative, results-oriented and positive. We are never a one-size-fits-all type of institution and this has opened up that perspective as we have tried to learn, grow, and evolve to respond to teaching kids in a pandemic.”
Lessons learned
Oregon High School principal Jim Pliner said the past year has reinforced “how important human interaction is as educators.”
“Our job is to help each student create a vision of their future and help them develop a plan for their lives beyond OHS,” he said. “I’m really proud that this work has continued, and in some ways improved, during the past year.”
For Pliner, the biggest lesson he learned this past year is the value of collaborative leadership. He credited high school staff, who “stepped up and helped lead the work that was critical as we changed nearly every element of our daily practice.”
“It has been stressful and not without missteps,” he wrote the Observer in an email. “That said, in many ways, it has been satisfying to see an organization come together around such difficult challenges and thrive. That is the product of a culture that is driven by collaboration and a sense that, ‘we got this.’”
For Modjeski, patience, flexibility and humor have helped win the day.
“Our team has survived on these three things,” she said. “I have witnessed stunning examples of teamwork, friendship and support.”
Brooklyn Elementary School second grade teacher Dani Valentine said the past year put into perspective the importance of maintaining teacher-student relationships.
“I had quite a few kids struggle with the quick change in routine and really missed school during our shutdown,” she wrote the Observer in an email. “It was a privilege to know how important we are, as teachers, to these students and how we could work side-by-side (or computer-to-computer) with these families to make sure our students still felt supported.”
For Forest Edge kindergarten teacher Laura Jicha, the main lesson from the past year has been learning to “accept the fact that asking for help was okay.”
“This endeavor of teaching during a pandemic was/is a much larger challenge than what I had been trained in college for,” she wrote the Observer in an email. “Expressing appreciation and gratitude toward others has never been more important. I am in complete awe of my students. They have adapted to an incredibly difficult situation that is completely out of their control, yet they continue to laugh, do their absolute best, and grow.”
Silver linings
Pliner said he expects the new expertise staff has developed in virtual teaching and innovative methods will help create “rich and flexible learning environments” when schools are finally able to return to a new normal.
OHS social studies teacher Chris Wiegman sees “an immense amount of silver linings” in what’s happened over the past year, as the COVID-19 shutdown forced many educators to rethink and reimagine their profession. Perhaps the biggest change will be the increased use of technology, which he said was “shunned” by some teachers before, but has now become a necessary part of instruction.
“The pandemic in many ways has fostered creativity,” he wrote the Observer in an email. “The creative approaches to teaching in a pandemic will allow for classrooms and teaching practices to be transformed in positive ways moving forward.”
Forest Edge Spanish teacher Katie Olson said she’s been impressed by the ability of both students and educators to adapt to less than ideal circumstances, and credits increased collaboration among staff.
“It has definitely brought us closer together and I am thankful for that (and) I hope we can continue planning together in the future, even though we are not in the same buildings,” she said. “I feel like I’ve been able to really get to know the kids I see for synchronous classes. We see them in a whole new light — we can see their families, pets resources and connections they have at home.”
Bergstrom said teachers have “really added to their toolbox” in the past year in terms of meeting the needs of all students.
“All of our kids learn a little bit differently, and the more tools we have, the greater the likelihood we are going to meet the needs of every single one,” she said. “We’ve become even more responsible to what our students are going through, how to support them and how to provide an education that’s really responsive to the needs of the individual.”
Looking ahead past the pandemic, Bergstrom said there are many lessons the district has learned over the last year that will benefit students and families. Much of that, she said, is from the necessity for increased individual and small group work done in that time, and the positive results.
“We’ve been able to think about how we take some of these practices that have really helped kids, and move them into what the future will look like,” she explained. “As we move forward, I honestly feel we’re going to be able to provide an even better education than we might have been able to without this experience, because it’s accelerated the pace of our use of innovative, student centered practices.”