From a young age, Darci Jarstad-Krueger said she knew she wanted to be a teacher.
Once that career started, it didn’t take long before she also wanted to get into administration, and this year, she landed what she calls a “dream job” helping set a district-wide curriculum.
Jarstad-Krueger, who spent last year as principal of Rome Corners Intermediate School, was promoted July 1 to assistant director of learning and student achievement, where she works with director Jon Tanner. Previously, Jarstad-Krueger was the associate principal at Oregon Middle School and an administrative intern at Brooklyn Elementary School.
Before coming to Oregon, the Janesville native spent 16 years in the Janesville School District where she taught math at the elementary and middle school levels and was an academic learning coach.
She earned her bachelor of science degree in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from National Louis University. She is pursuing her doctoral degree from Edgewood College, with hopes to finish by December 2021.
Jarstad-Krueger told the Observer that after teaching for five or six years in Janesville, she decided to get her administrative license, just in case she wanted to go that route.
“When I started teaching, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be an administrator,” she said. “I didn’t know what I didn’t know.”
When Jarstad-Krueger moved to the middle school to teach math, she got more into building curriculum, and really got interested in that aspect, particularly building one that “meets all kids, so it doesn’t matter what seat the kid is taking up at what school, they’re going to get the same rigorous curriculum.”
Working with some great mentors there who helped guide her, Jarstad-Krueger said she soon realized that’s where she wanted her career to go.
“They recognized I had a leadership style that works really well with teachers,” she said. “I was doing the instructional leadership that it takes to be in the position I’m in right now, and they did a nice job of kind of helping me learn the ropes.”
When she started looking around the area for opportunities, she saw one in Oregon that looked appealing, but it was a position she hadn’t heard of before – administrative intern. She said she ended up loving that job – she worked for Brooklyn and Prairie View elementary schools in that capacity – and her decision to work in the Oregon School District.
“I chose Oregon because of the values Oregon holds and how strongly they work to meet the needs of every child,” she said. “We’re a really strong ‘whole child and equity’ district, and we say it, but we also do it. Oregon really puts their money where their mouth is and I really enjoy being able to talk about what we’re doing with my colleagues across the state.”
District superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said the assistant director of learning and student achievement position aligns with Jarstad-Krueger’s natural talents.
“Throughout her career she gained experiences as a teacher, instructional coach, and as an administrator in the elementary, intermediate, and middle levels,” Bergstrom wrote the Observer in an email. “She is a deep thinker and strategic planner who makes great connections with students and staff.”
In her new role, she’s been busy since the summer working with educators — mostly virtually — to build a “collective culture that allows everyone to have a voice in how we are going to go about teaching your kids this year, in a really, really different year.” She said more than 60 teachers helped form teams to look at issues like delivering online instruction and how to provide accurate assessment.
“The teachers were working all summer to build these parts, and then Jon (Tanner) and I had the master task of putting the puzzle back together,” she said. “What we’ve done is create a sort of road map for instruction in the 2020-21 school year.”
Moving forward in her new role, Jarstad-Krueger said she sees the biggest part of her job is to “help sustain and maintain collective efficacy in times of crisis.”
“It’s just making sure people are assured, heard and valued, really,” she said. “We need to let teachers kind of teach kids what they need, but within frameworks — here are the essential standards we know we need to get to.
“We’ve done so much planning and anticipating, we’re ready for kids — it’s been really exciting and fun, actually.”