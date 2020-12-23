If everything goes as planned, all students in the Oregon School District who want to return to in-person learning will be back in their classrooms by Feb. 8.
That’s the latest from district superintendent Leslie Bergstrom, who updated school board members on in-person plans at a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 22, including that February target date for grades 7-12.
Last week, Bergstrom announced that students in grades 3-6 – involving all four elementary schools and Rome Corners Intermediate – are set to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Families have been notified so they can start planning.
School is now on winter break through Jan. 4, after which students will finish out the last two weeks of the first semester. Bergstrom said the timing for those grades to return aligned with a district medical working group recommendation to wait 14 days until after the winter break, which ends Jan. 3.
“It’s a date we feel is very appropriate,” she said. “It allows us to monitor any spread that may have a occured over the holidays. And it’s important to give families enough time to plan daycare arrangements and to figure out logistics.”
Updated guidance provided by Public Health Madison and Dane County on Dec. 14 recommends in-person learning for grades 3-12, provided safety measures are in place and it’s done in a phased approach, starting with elementary school. Bergstrom stressed that with the expected return of more in-person learning, the district isn’t loosening any current safety protocols for students in grades 4K-2, who returned to schools part-time on Oct. 5.
“The reason students are able to be in school and not contribute to community spread is the fact that we have the strong measures in place,” she said. “So when you are considering how the plan impacts you and your family, please know we will be utilizing the strongest safety measures possible.”
Students in grades 3-6 will be split into two groups, and come in either in the morning or afternoon for in-person learning, spending the other half of the day learning virtually.
Students in grades 4K-6 will be in small group “cohorts” of around 10-12 children and mostly remain in one classroom. Students in grades 7-12 have larger “group assignments” and more movement around the school, which Bergstrom said will be different than the younger grades.
“They will change classrooms,” she said. “They will be moving in the hallways, and we will be doing everything possible to ensure hallways are safe places, and students are keeping their distance, but it’s not the same as the younger grades, where they are together with a small group all day.”
Bergstrom said the district will focus on the emotional aspect of transitioning to second semester, starting daily “check-ins” with K-4 students, as well as “student well checks” for grades 5-12.
At Oregon Middle School and Oregon High School, in-person classes will begin on Feb. 8, with a “flipped” model, where teachers introduce lessons virtually, then discuss and work through them with students in person.
Students would be split into two groups, alternating between virtual and in-person days. One group will attend school Mondays and Thursdays and the other Tuesdays and Fridays, with Wednesday a virtual day for all.
Bergstrom said she expects class sizes at the middle and high school to also be around 10-12, due to physical distancing requirements.
“Our students will have an experience that is very safe, because we’ll be able to keep distance and we are requiring masks,” she said. “We're very excited -- the class size will be a good one to allow for individual student attention, and that is part of the reason for the selection of the flipped model… we believe it allows us a level of responsiveness.”
There will be changes, though, Bergstrom emphasized, such as less small group time with teachers, who will be busier throughout the day, working with either in-person or online students.
“I know some students have enjoyed some individual conferencing, and there’s certainly less time on the schedule for those things,” she explained.
Put simply, “school will feel different” in the classrooms, Bergstrom added.
“This is a change, not only from what they have been experiencing so far this school year, but how they had experienced school in the past -- in such small groups wearing masks, keeping physical distance,” she said. “This is our next step – not our final – toward having students in the buildings, with their teachers in a somewhat normal fashion.”
Board member Kevin Mehring told the administration during the special meeting he wasn’t keen on the flipped model because it didn’t doesn’t give students enough time in school, and too much on their computers.
“I’m not a huge fan of going back to school just eight hours a week … you should be back for the full day, at least,” he said. “They should be spending more time with their teachers, in actual live teaching.”
High school principal Jim Pliner said the flipped model will work better, as it’s more effective at “helping students master the essential learning standards and content that is a part of the curriculum.” He said some classes may use concurrent instruction -- where a teacher is working with in-person and virtual students at the same time -- but not as a “model in whole.”
“It lowers the bar, and it makes us vulnerable when we have staffing issues,” Pliner said. “We want to lean on flipped instruction because we know we've learned so much about how to leverage it, and to continue to keep coherent educational experiences for kids in the classroom.”