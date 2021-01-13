It’s been a long road, but more than 10 months after they left their classrooms last winter, Oregon School District students in grades 3-6 will be back next week.
Of course, they’ll be in new grades, and for Forest Edge Elementary School students, they’ll be in a completely new school.
The first of two waves of students returning to classes are set to come back Tuesday, Jan. 19, after a change last month in the Public Health Madison and Dane County order limiting in-person schooling. Oregon Middle School and Oregon High School students in grades 7-12 are set to return on Monday, Feb. 8.
And while there’s great anticipation and excitement by many for the return to in-person learning, there will be a definite transition period for students, something district superintendent Leslie Bergstrom talked about at the Monday, Jan. 11 school board meeting.
“Many of them haven’t even been in the school going on 10 months, so we knew the transition supports are going to be critical,” she said.
For students who will now have new teachers with the switch from virtual to in-person learning, or those in new buildings, staff are freeing up time on Wednesdays to hold conferences with families to get to know each other. Bergstrom said once students are back in the building, teachers at every level have developed activities to help them meet their “new” classmates and acclimate to in-person safety procedures throughout the building and grounds.
“There will be a lot of PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) lessons at every level to prepare students for safety protocol expectations,” she said.
Cohort and group assignment letters were sent last week, the bus routes are being created and drivers are starting to contact families on pick-up and drop-off times and places.
Bergstrom said the district will provide more information on logistics for the phased restart for middle and high school students in the next few weeks. She said OHS staff are planning for a tour of the building for ninth-grade students on Wednesday, Feb. 3, to help prepare them for the second semester.
“Those of us who know, it’s a quarter-mile from one end to the other, so there’s a lot for students to become accustomed to,” Bergstrom said.