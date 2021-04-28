Even during a pandemic, the show must go on.
And in that spirit, Oregon High School music students have put together “Encore OHS,” a celebration of the past 10 years of musical theater at the school.
The show, recently recorded by OCA Media — complete with masks and social distancing — features nearly 50 students in 18 unique musical performances including comedy, song and dance. The premiere is set for 7 p.m. Friday, April 30, though people can watch it through May 3.
Students will reprise many musical theater hits performed over the last 10 years at OHS, including numbers from Bye Bye Birdie, Fiddler on the Roof, White Christmas and The Drowsy Chaperone.
Tickets are $10 per household. For information, visit oregonperformingartscenter.com.