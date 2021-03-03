With Oregon High School once again well represented at the Scholastic Art Awards: Wisconsin Exhibition, the only thing really different this year was it was virtual.
Four Panther artists took home 2021 Scholastic Art Awards last month, maintaining a recent tradition of success. Seniors Emily Dutcher (Drawing and Illustration), Ethan McKirdy (Digital Art) and Hailey Pucillo (Painting) earned Honorable Mention awards, and fellow senior Lauren Stoneman took home five awards for her paintings – two Honorable Mentions, two Silver Key Awards for “Tranquil Sea” and “Taking Off,” and a Gold Key Award for her painting, “Stormy Sea.”
Those three paintings are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum Virtual Exhibition, with “Stormy Sea” selected to move onto judging for the national competition on March 17.
This year marks the 45th (and first virtual) Scholastic Art Awards: Wisconsin Exhibition, hosted at the Milwaukee Art Museum. More than 200 pieces of art by Wisconsin students in grades 7–12 are featured this year.
The juried exhibition is drawn from over 1,800 submissions in over a dozen categories that include architecture and industrial design, comic art, fashion, film and animation and senior art portfolios. The artwork is evaluated by a select group of jurors from a wide variety of art disciplines. Winning works from regional competitions continue on to New York for judging on the national level.
Scholastic Art and Writing Awards are given by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, a nonprofit organization with a mission to identify students with exceptional artistic and literary talent and present their works to the world through the awards, which include exhibition, publication and scholarships.
OHS art teachers Michael Derrick and Heidi Coutre said they were once again pleased with the students’ efforts and the results of their amazing hard work.
“It shows the educational value and variety of the art disciplines offered at OHS, truly illustrating the talent of our student artist,” Coutre said.