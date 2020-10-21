With a mostly virtual start to the 2020-21 school year, Oregon School District students are finding out more than ever about the importance of the internet.
And to help, the Friends of the Oregon School District’s most recent fundraiser brought in $25,000 from the community – topping its $20,000 goal to upgrade internet access for families in need. That includes a lead donation of $5,000 from One Community Bank as the lead donation, and $3,000 from the Brooklyn Elementary School PTO.
The funds will either support families in internet service areas that cannot afford it, or provide households with a mobile internet hotspot (MiFi) if they are not in a service area but have good cellular coverage, Friends member Krista Flanagan wrote in an email to the Observer.
The group announced its #ConnectingOregonKids initiative in early September to help students connect with teachers and complete schoolwork online. Last month, Flanagan said around 50 families in Oregon were in need of financial assistance for internet access, something that had been on the group’s radar since 2016.
Flanagan said the recent pandemic has given the issue a higher level of urgency and importance, because now one of the primary barriers to learning for district students is having access to reliable internet.
Other Friends programs running this school year are its “Be A Champion” mentor program, the food pack program, and the Creating Opportunities for Oregon Learners (COOL) grant.
Be a Champion is facilitated by district staff who connect children in most need of mentoring with adults who are recruited into the program by the Friends. Mentors spend at least one hour per week with students either virtually or in a socially-distanced setting. This fall, 15 mentors have been trained and are getting started with students or are re-connecting with students they mentored last school year.
The Friends are also continuing its food pack program to provide food to families over school breaks. The first delivery will be for the upcoming fall break, followed by deliveries for Thanksgiving and winter breaks.
Oregon High School orchestra teacher Allison Jaeger is the latest recipient of a COOL grant, a program started in 2018 to help educators provide opportunities that line up with the Friends’ objectives and the district’s values of Whole Child Emphasis and Educational Equity. The grant will allow the high school orchestra to be part of a consortium to create an original piece of music for students to study and perform.
The piece, titled “Unspoken,” is being written by Katahj Copley, a Black American composer in his young 20’s from Georgia. It is Copley’s artistic response to George Floyd’s death, Flanagan wrote in the email to the Observer.