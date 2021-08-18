As the 2021-22 school year approaches, the opening the then-new school last September “seems like a million years ago,” as Forest Edge Elementary School principal Kerri Modjeski put it.
For educators, it was the beginning of months of adapting to changing Dane County public health orders that kept them in a near-constant state of change. In a new school with students and educators coming from various buildings, it was even more challenging.
Yet, those often stressful experiences helped forge bonds between both at the school that’s a cornerstone of the fast-growing northern end of the Oregon School District.
Modjeski spoke with the Observer last week about that unforgettable year, which started in September with only small groups of K-2 students in the building for a few hours at a time each week. She said it was just about the basics, with teachers focusing during the first couple weeks on building relationships and teaching students the technology they would rely on during the year.
“They had a really small dose of time in the school, and we were really purposeful in doing that because we wanted kids to land successfully,” she said. “Being cognizant (they) hadn’t been in schools, or are now enrolled in a new school.”
By mid-September, the K-2 students were up to half-day sessions, four days a week, with all-virtual Wednesdays. At that point, the “real teaching part” started, Modjeski said, with in-person lessons focusing on core subjects like math, reading and writing, and students taking elective courses like music, art and Phy Ed at home.
In January, students in grades 3-6 joined the half-day in person format. Not only was it great for the younger students to have the “big kids” around, Modjeski said, she was surprised how excited they were to be back.
“The kids were so unbelievably conversational and polite,” she said. “It was a yearning they had to reconnect with school — just excited to see their adults and just be in this new school. They did not necessarily know one another except for on-screen (so) it was like putting a whole new chemistry together and it just worked.”
And getting “three dimensional humans” back in class was just as exciting, if not more, for educators, Modjeski said.
“It was so joyful to see teachers see those kids for the first time in person,” she said.
Still, it wasn’t until April when full-day classes resumed, four days a week, that things started to feel like a normal school, like “finally seeing fingerprints and crayon marks.”
“The one that really got me is someone had goldfish crackers and they were mushed up on the floor,” she said. “At that point, I had a big sigh of relief, thinking, ‘This is normal.’
“It’s one thing to be in a pandemic, but it’s another thing to open a school in a pandemic — I wouldn’t recommend either to anyone.”
‘Movers and shakers’To help move the school through all the changes, Modeski credited a staff of “movers and shakers” who left their former schools to join Forest Edge.
“They are all risk-takers and were willing to try something new, so right from the ground up, they were excited about a challenge,” she said. “And that presents a certain positive flavor, because we just pushed our sleeves up and it was ‘Everybody needs to do the work so everyone has success,’ and it happened.”
Much of it came down to breaking education down to the basics, Modjeski said, and trying to give students the best experiences and memories possible.
“We really learned what were our critical things we needed to teach — essential learning targets and standards — and how do we kind of combine that science of teaching with the art that makes your classroom come to life?” Modjeski said. “I (told) newer teachers, this will always be your favorite group, I guarantee it. You went through an experience together.”
Challenges of distancingFor special education paraprofessional Amber Schneider, one of the hardest things for students was having to “learn to trust in relationships through constant change.” Almost every aspect of how staff approached learning and student contact had to change, she said.
“Being (only) able to ‘see’ your teachers and peers through a screen made for a disconnect that was unavoidable,” she wrote the Observer in an email last week. “It was a huge task to embrace our students into a community that demanded distance and flexibility.”
When students started returning in person, staff had to focus on distancing and modifying details like seating and line placement.
“We fought battles that never existed before, like don’t hug each other, no high fives, no chest bumps to celebrate, no birthday/celebration treats to share, keep to yourself,” she said. “It was so hard to deny them moments that are both natural and healthy for social-emotional development.”
Building relationshipsThird-grade teacher Bridget Finnel, an Oregon native, taught for 11 years in Monroe and Middleton-Cross Plains before joining the district last year. She said the opportunity to be a part of establishing the culture and climate of a new building was “too good of an opportunity to pass up, even in the middle of a pandemic.”
Finnel said building “community and culture” was a challenge, with educators constantly having to “pivot and change how we were delivering instruction.”
“As a class we developed a motto, ‘Go with the flow,’ and I think that was a great lesson for the students to learn,” she wrote in an email to the Observer. “Building relationships with the students and checking in on their social-emotional needs became a priority. It became even more critical last year.”
Constant adaptationsFor library media specialist Jennie Zuk it was a tough first year as a librarian in a school where kids weren’t allowed in the library, though she was able to adapt to requests for books and materials.
“Many of our library lessons were distributed as recorded videos and tutorials (and) the other elementary librarians and I also teamed up to record storytime sessions each week,” Zuk wrote the Observer in an email. “It was an efficient way to get a good amount of material out to classes, but it was definitely not the most engaging or rewarding.”
And as necessity the mother of invention, one unexpected success was the StoryWalk, she said — a series of display signs featuring the laminated pages of a picture book, installed along a walking trail behind the school.
“Thanks to COVID, teachers were looking for more ways to get kids outside,” Zuk said. “The StoryWalk provided a perfect blend of fresh air, movement, and literacy.”
Schneider said when she thinks of the first year at Forest Edge, she’ll remember the “unshakable cooperation and support” staff had for each other.
“Things changed almost daily sometimes, and moments of frustration and uncertainty painted our landscape last year,” she said. “It was hard. We are a stronger family of educators and support staff because we weathered this together and we saw how important we are to each other.