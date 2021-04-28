For the first time since 2016, the Oregon School Board has a new leader.
Board members unanimously elected Krista Flanagan as president at the reorganizational meeting Monday, April 26.
She succeeds long-time board member Steve Zach, who did not seek re-election to the board this spring. He had served as president since April 2016.
Flanagan, who was the school board clerk this past year, was first elected to the board in 2016, finishing comfortably first in a three-way race for two seats. She represents the Village of Oregon, and is up for re-election for another three-year term next April.
“Thank you very much for your vote of confidence,” she told board members after the vote.
Tim LeBrun will return as vice-president, Troy Pankratz will return as treasurer, and Ahna Bizjak will take over for Flanagan as clerk.