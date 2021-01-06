Rome Corners Intermediate School fifth-grade band students participated in a memorable first band concert Dec. 17.
The students, under band teacher Abigail Kading’s direction, created a virtual play along concert experience to celebrate their learning so far this school year.
During the virtual performance, the musicians performed 10 melodies that each featured a student reader who introduced each piece, as well as a song leader who counted off for everyone and performed unmuted.
Kading said students have participated all semester in both small and large group settings, and were able to practice for the virtual show.