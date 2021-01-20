Eight students from the Oregon School District are 2020-21 Martin Luther King, Jr. Outstanding Young Person award recipients.
Oregon High School students Camron Pribbenow, Hannah Council, Jada Oparie-Addon, Jaqlin Jenkins, Tamia O’Malley, Trinity Gardner, Yordanos Zelinski and Rome Corners Intermediate School student Jack Khalil , along with dozens of Dane County students, on Sunday, Jan. 17, through the Urban League’s Stand for Justice video presentation over YouTube. The award ceremony, in its 37th year, is organized by the Urban League of Greater Madison, which held the event virtually because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Teachers or other schools staff nominate students for the award, who are then judged based on academic performance, community service and extracurricular participation.
In addition to recognizing students, the virtual awards ceremony and fundraiser included musical performances from Rob Dz, as well as success stories to help balance out the hardship that the pandemic has had on the community. Some of those success stories included its student tutoring program that helped a young girl learn to read, the Urban League’s voter registration efforts and its role in helping two people charged with felonies start over and buy a home.