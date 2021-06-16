What inspired you to get into education?
Ever since I was inspired by my third grade teacher (Ms. Casper) at St. Boniface, I have always loved mathematics, so I became a math teacher! However, irrelevant of a subject matter, I really wanted to inspire other students to be enthused about learning while hopefully making a difference in young peoples’ lives.
What was your path to the Oregon School District and why did you decide to come here?
Ever since my freshman year in high school, I knew that I wanted to be a math teacher. After completing my degree (1984) at UW-Platteville in Mathematics and Secondary Education, I was on my way up to Iola-Scandinavia to sign a contract to teach geometry and start a cross country club at their high school. The night before, the principal from OHS, Henry Appel called and asked if I would stop in Oregon on the way up to Iola to interview for an AP Calculus teaching position and to be the head cross country coach.
Here I am 37 years later – luckiest person in the world – ready to say “thank you” to the Oregon Community and to Oregon High School for 37 rewarding years.
What were the most challenging/satisfying parts about your job?
Most satisfying . . . most definitely, working with kids! I loved coming to school every day to challenge students to appreciate their learning, to bounce back from making mistakes (try, struggle, and learn!), to gain confidence in their problem solving/thinking approaches, to respect one another, and to work together. Every single day was a challenge yet so, so exciting and rewarding!
What has this last year been like for you as an educator during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Honestly, the change and flexibility has been an invigorating challenge. It certainly was different. Without a doubt, the first day that students came back in person this school year was one of the most moving experiences of my career.
I believe this past year has taught us all to appreciate one another and to appreciate this opportunity we have to interact socially and intellectually every single day. Technologically, I would not have survived had it not been for the patience and expertise of one of my most respected colleagues – Ms. Kathy Mentink. She is a true professional educator, a friend, and an amazing human being.
What is a favorite memory of your time in the district?
I was allowed to start the AP Calculus course at OHS in 1984 and was fortunate to teach that class throughout my career. Also, I became the Head Boys and Girls Cross Country coach that year and have been allowed to coach throughout my time here.
I feel truly blessed to have worked with many, many dedicated and driven young people in academics and athletics and I have always appreciated the support from the parents and administrators in this district. When I get to see many of the runners from our program come back to teach in Oregon, or become educators elsewhere, or become caring moms and dads, those are incredibly proud and favorite moments!
What will you miss the most/least about your job?
Mostly, I will miss the daily interactions with the students (let me stop here as writing more right now just got tough) … they keep you young at heart!
Why are you retiring now and what are your future plans?
My wife, Cheryl, has been semi-retired (she works at Munchkey Apple Orchard in the fall and Kopke’s Greenhouse in the spring) for the past two years and words cannot describe how much her support, her unselfishness, and her understanding of the time commitment that teachers/coaches put in. Well, it’s time for me to give back to her!
Also, ironically, I just got off the phone with our daughter, Brooke, and she just interviewed at a school in Colorado and is also looking at the Seattle area, so visiting (if we’re invited?!) would be fun! Also, our son, Parker is in his first year of teaching at Glacier Edge Elementary (fifth grade) in Verona, and volunteering in his class would be really fun (if I can handle it … fifth grade – yikes!)!