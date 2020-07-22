Going virtual at OSD

Vehicles line up outside of Oregon Middle School on March 18 to pick up Chromebooks during the start of the school shutdown. The district is purchasing several hundred additional Chromebooks to prepare students for a potential virtual start to the new school year on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

For a school district, having some money left over from a year’s budget is great news – and when you can quickly turn it around to help students learn more effectively, it’s even better.

With around $1.2 million left over in revenues from the 2019-20 school year budget that ended June 30, Oregon school board members on Monday night approved spending the money to purchase tablets for K-2 students and additional chromebooks for high schoolers. With the move, all K-12 students will have access to a device when classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 2.

District communications director Erika Mundinger said up until now the district has had a 1:1 student-to-device ratio in grades 3-8, but with the recent necessity of virtual learning, providing them to younger students was a must. She said the district is ordering 625 tablets and 580 Chromebooks.

“We know that technology is simply a tool for teaching and learning (but) the need to provide access at home changed that in an online learning format became essential with the pandemic,” she wrote the Observer in an email. “We still believe that hands-on, face to face learning is best, but when that is not possible, this technology gives us more options.”

The tablets are easier to operate than keyboards for younger students, Mundinger said, and using them in early grades will better prepare everyone for future online learning.

“We can use them to communicate with students and families, as well as provide e-books (when paper books are hard to obtain and safely distribute) and other activities,” she wrote.

Prior to the pandemic, the district had Chromebooks strategically allocated around Oregon High School for students to share as needed, but when the schools closed, some students lost access to those. Mundinger said OHS now has a Chromebook for every student, which can be sent home with them if needed.

No wage increases for now

With the 2020-21 school year officially underway since July 1, the Oregon School District is temporarily holding back compensation increases for all staff until the state’s fiscal condition becomes more clear amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

District business manager Andy Weiland said district officials are starting to hear new information about the impact of the pandemic state’s finances after the delayed income tax filing deadline of July 15.

“In the short-term, the impact of proposed federal legislation to help states and school districts is significant to our fiscal future,” he wrote in a memo for school board members last week. “In the long term, the overall economic recovery of the State of Wisconsin and our student growth will be the significant factors impacting Oregon School District.”