For a school district, having some money left over from a year’s budget is great news – and when you can quickly turn it around to help students learn more effectively, it’s even better.
With around $1.2 million left over in revenues from the 2019-20 school year budget that ended June 30, Oregon school board members on Monday night approved spending the money to purchase tablets for K-2 students and additional chromebooks for high schoolers. With the move, all K-12 students will have access to a device when classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 2.
District communications director Erika Mundinger said up until now the district has had a 1:1 student-to-device ratio in grades 3-8, but with the recent necessity of virtual learning, providing them to younger students was a must. She said the district is ordering 625 tablets and 580 Chromebooks.
“We know that technology is simply a tool for teaching and learning (but) the need to provide access at home changed that in an online learning format became essential with the pandemic,” she wrote the Observer in an email. “We still believe that hands-on, face to face learning is best, but when that is not possible, this technology gives us more options.”
The tablets are easier to operate than keyboards for younger students, Mundinger said, and using them in early grades will better prepare everyone for future online learning.
“We can use them to communicate with students and families, as well as provide e-books (when paper books are hard to obtain and safely distribute) and other activities,” she wrote.
Prior to the pandemic, the district had Chromebooks strategically allocated around Oregon High School for students to share as needed, but when the schools closed, some students lost access to those. Mundinger said OHS now has a Chromebook for every student, which can be sent home with them if needed.