Seeking to bolster social and emotional well-being programs and keep class sizes down, the Oregon School District will add three new full-time positions next year.
At its Monday, April 12, meeting, the school board approved adding an art/STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) teacher at Oregon Middle School, one social worker for OMS and another to work with K-6 students. District superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said adding the full-time STEAM/Art teacher will allow the school to provide STEAM as a full-year course for seventh graders, and reduce class sizes for all STEAM and art classes at OMS.
The total cost for the three positions is $255,000, with all but the $75,000 for the STEAM teacher paid for with anticipated federal funding.
District human resources director/corporate counsel Jina Jonen said administrators believe they can fund the two social worker positions with federal COVID-19 relief funds designated later this year for school districts. Administrators discussed several scenarios, depending on how much funding the district receives through the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).
The exact amount won’t be known until at least August, according to board meeting notes.
The district plans to use federal funding for the social worker positions for two years, with the hopes they can be funded in the future through increased enrollment, Jonen said.
“If you look at the intent of the ESSER funds, it is to address student needs occurring because of COVID-19,” she said. “And we felt that what better place to invest that money than in students’ mental health concerns that we have felt have increased over the pandemic?”
Bergstrom said the board will talk about the results of the annual Dane County Youth Survey, which looks at student mental health responses as well as other data points such as substance use, at its next meeting on April 26.
Bergstrom said outside of the Dane County Youth Survey, which is yet to be finalized, the district has other data that shows its students have increased mental health needs that require the two social work positions.
“The staffing plan is part of this much larger plan to be responsive to student needs as we move forward,” she explained.
Administrators also brought forward a second list of future staffing needs — a math interventionist for grades K-8, a bilingual educator or paraprofessional at Oregon High School to meet growing demand for English Language Learners and dual language proficiency, and a district-wide equity coordinator. The district currently has a math interventionist to work with students in only grades K-2.
Board member Krista Flanagan asked if the district could use remaining funds to hire a bilingual educator at OHS sooner than later.
“We’ve had that on the list for quite a few years,” she said.
Jonen said the district first wanted to evaluate recent student data to see if an educator or paraprofessional would be the best financial fit. She said they would know more next month, and plan to return to the board with more definitive plans on that position.