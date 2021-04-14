Capital maintenance plans for 2021-22

Some fixes are in store over the summer after the school board unanimously approved $600,000 in capital maintenance projects for next school year. Some of the more notable items are $185,000 to replace a portion of the Brooklyn Elementary School roof, $125,000 for carpet replacement at Oregon High School. $72,500 to protect the soccer bleachers at Jaycee Park and $63,000 to replace a portion of the Netherwood Knoll Elementary School roof.