Oregon School District staff spent the week before the start of school handing out materials to students at their respective schools. Materials were picked up through a drive-thru system, similar to the other ways the district has provided items for students since COVID-19 started.
Oregon School District
District schools offer materials pick-up
Kimberly Wethal
Obituaries
Thomas G. “Tom” Meyer, age 75, of Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. He was born on Nov. 1, 1944, in Madison, the son of Herbert and Helen (Mell) Meyer.
Mary Lou Novara, age 84, of Oregon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 20,
Ronald “Jorgie” Jorgensen, age 73, of Brooklyn, passed from this earth on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was the son of Roy and Mildred (Baker) Jorgensen and was born on July 17, 1947, in Madison, Wis. He grew up on Waubesa Beach and was a proud “Beach Bum.”
