In an mostly virtual year students in the Oregon High School class of 2021 won’t soon forget, at least it looks like they’ll have an in-person graduation.
Commencement ceremonies are set for 1 p.m. Sunday, June 13, and weather permitting, the event will be back outside for the first time in several years to comply with Dane County’s COVID-19 protocols.
The ceremony will be held at Panther Stadium, with around 300 graduating students able to bring four guests each to spread out along the field and stands. Masks and social distancing of six feet between non-household groups will be required.
In the event of inclement weather, the school would hold two ceremonies indoors, with students able to bring only two guests each.
“We’ll be out there if it’s a little bit of drizzle,” district superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said at the Monday, May 10, Oregon school board meeting. “We’ll make that all by (noon) on Saturday the 12th.”
OCA media will live stream the ceremony.
Bergstrom said seniors are able to have virtual school June 3-4 to avoid any close contact that might put them in quarantine on graduation day.
“We would hate to have someone in quarantine because they sat next to someone in class who was COVID-19 positive,” she said.