OHS student vaccination available

The UW Health Oregon clinic will offer COVID-19 vaccinations for students 16 and older.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, with the second scheduled for Tuesday, June 8 and Wednesday, June 9.

The FDA approved the vaccine for 12-15 year olds on Monday, said district superintendent Leslie Bergstrom, and the clinic will also have vaccinations for that age group when they are available.

Parent or guardian permission is required, though students do not have to be a UW Health patient to receive the vaccine.