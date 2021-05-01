The Oregon School District is among 10 Wisconsin schools named to this year’s Advanced Placement District Honor Roll for student participation in AP courses.
The College Board, an organization that represents more than 6,000 schools and universities worldwide, named 250 districts in the United States and Canada to this year’s list. The award is for districts that increased access to AP courses for a broader number of students, while maintaining or improving the rate students earned scores of three or higher on an AP exam.
According to the state Department of Public Instruction, end-of-course AP exams in the 38 courses that comprise the program are scored on a five-point scale. Students who score three or higher typically receive course credit, advanced standing, or both from most colleges and universities.
The other honorees were school districts in Milton, Neenah, New Glarus, Northland Pines, Saint Croix, Sparta, Stevens Point, Waterford Union and West De Pere.
High school principal Jim Pliner wrote in an email to the Observer that participation in AP courses at the school is at an all-time high, and the pass rate on AP exams “also continues to rise.” District superintendent Leslie Bergstrom said participating in AP classes is one of many ways students can pursue their passions and areas of interest.
"We are proud of our students for continually challenging themselves and striving to reach their goals,” she wrote the Observer in an email.